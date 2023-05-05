CHARLESTON, W. Va. -- Former Elwood star Jaleigh Crawford was named First Team All-River States Conference for softball, one of four players from St. Mary-of-the-Woods to earn the honor.
Crawford and Camryn Scott, Tori Lee and Lyric Krause learned of the honor in an awards ceremony following Thursday's games at Little Creek Park.
Crawford is hitting .410 with three homers and 34 RBI.
Following Thursday's game, Scott is hitting .410 with three home runs, 36 RBI and 52 runs to go with 50 stolen bases.
Lee has a team-best 10 home runs, which ranks second in program history, to go with 37 RBI and a team-high 17 doubles. Lee also has 30 stolen bases.
Krause leads the Pomeroys with 39 RBI and is hitting .354.