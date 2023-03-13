ANDERSON -- Eastside avenged a one-point regular season loss with a 34-16 win over Erskine to claim the city elementary school boys basketball championship Saturday at Highland.
Kyrell Wilson led Eastside with 26 points while Kholson Teague added eight points in the victory and Brecken Billin added two points for Eastside.
Billin's basket was the first of the season for an Explorers' third-grader.
Edgewood, meanwhile, completed an undefeated season with a 22-12 win over Anderson Elementary to claim the girls title behind a huge day from leading scorer Lianna Turner.
Anderson (5-2) also finished runner-up to Edgewood during the regular season.
The Eagles also defeated 10th Street 22-15 in the semifinal earlier in the day. Turner, who averaged 17.9 points this season, totaled 36 points in the two Saturday wins. Tamya Dollard averaged 6 points for Edgewood.