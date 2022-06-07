Elwood's Chelsea Jones will compete in her third straight Level 9 national gymnastics competition Saturday at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, in the National Gymnastics Association's National Championships.
Jones, who transferred to Victory Gymnastics in Columbus late this season, finished eighth on the floor last year while competing for Wright’s Gymnastics out of Noblesville and helped the Region 5 team tie for first in the Level 9 team standings.
Jones won the Level 9 Midwest Regional vault and balance beam gold medals in route to the Level 9 all-around gold medal last month. Since transferring gyms, Jones has been making an hour-and-a-half trip to her new home gym at Victory Gymnastics in Columbus for the last six weeks, five days a week to practice and has been training feverishly in preparation of the last gymnastics competition of her career.
Jones' future plans after the national competition include taking a gap year from school to be a gymnastics judge, then possibly going into Acro and Tumbling in college.