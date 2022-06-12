ORLANDO, Fla. -- Elwood's Chelsea Jones checked a "bucket list" item off of her young list Saturday in the National Gymnastics Association's National Championships in Orlando, Florida, and came away as the NGA Floor Exercise national champion.
Her almost flawless 9.625 performance in her floor routine was .175 points higher than her closest competitor.
Jones, competing for Victory Gymnastics in Columbus and a 2022 Elwood graduate, also placed fourth on the balance beam (9.250) and finished in an eighth-place tie on the vault (9.00). She did not place in the uneven bars.
Jones' overall meet performance in the Level 9-Senior division earned her sixth place in the All-Around competition.
Jones was also honored as one of the NGA National Championships graduating seniors before the meet and was also honored by being named to the NGA Premier and NGA Developmental Select Team at the end of the meet.
The All-NGA team honor is presented to the NGA's highest achieving men and women and their coaches at the NGA National Championships.
Being named to the NGA Premier and NGA Developmental Select Team also came with an invitation to an NGA FlipFest Camp.
Camp attendees have the opportunity to train alongside each other in a team atmosphere led by the NGA National Staff with collegiate coaches at the FlipFest Camp the weekend of Oct. 7-9.