COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Gary Erskine’s voice quivered with emotion at times as he stood at the podium to accept an honor for his father.
He spoke with even heavier emotion after a video message from Carl Erksine was played on the screen above the stage.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s Board of Directors presented Anderson native Carl Erskine with the 2023 John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary efforts to enhance baseball’s positive impact on society.
“I am Gary Erskine, son of Carl and Betty,” Gary began. “It is the thrill of the lifetime to accept this award for my dad.”
Erskine, 96, becomes the sixth winner of the Buck O’Neil Award, which was established in 2007 to honor an individual whose efforts broadened the game’s appeal and whose character, integrity and dignity is comparable to the award’s namesake.
Unable to travel, Carl spoke from home during a brief video during his eldest son’s speech.
“It’s quite an honor to receive the Buck O’Neil Award, and I’m very, very grateful,” he said. “I’m not travelling much anymore, so I’m not able to be in person, and I’m sorry about that.
“For just a skinny kid from Anderson, Indiana, it was quite a journey for me to be on the big stage. That’s a dream a kid has to play on the stage with the superstars of the day. My roommate was Duke Snider, one of the all-time greats, and I played with Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella and all of that team. They were all Hall of Famers. I don’t know where I fit in there, but I was sure glad to be there.”
“As you can tell, he’s still in there, pitching every day,” Gary pointed out.
O’Neil passed away in 2006 after eight decades of contributions to the game and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2022.
The award was presented to the younger Erskine by Jane Forbes Clark, the chairman of the board of directors for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
“Carl Erskine’s pitching career earned him a long list of impressive numbers and accolades,” she said. “But his life after the diamond, helping others, is when his star shined the brightest.”
Long a legend in Anderson, Erskine has inspired others through his own philanthropic work, including Highland graduate, 2002 Mr. Baseball Award winner and former Major League player Adam Lind.
Lind hopes the award shines a much broader light on Erskine and all he has accomplished in his life.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Lind said. “It’s well deserved, not a secret to anyone from Anderson or maybe in the state of Indiana. It’s a well-deserved award. That way he can get national notoriety.”
As a standout pitcher for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers from 1948 to 1959, Erskine racked up 122 wins, two World Series championships and two no-hitters. He posted a career record of 122-78 over 12 seasons with the Dodgers, throwing 14 career shutouts and appearing in 11 games during five World Series. Erskine also pitched two no-hitters, one on June 19, 1952, against the Chicago Cubs and the other versus the New York Giants on May 12, 1956. In Game 3 of the 1953 World Series against the Yankees, he set a single-game record (since broken) with 14 strikeouts, including four against New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle.
After Erskine’s playing career ended, he returned to his hometown and was the baseball coach at Anderson College for 12 years (1961-71 and 1973), winning four conference championships.
“Those highlights of his career are impressive and well documented,” Gary Erskine said. “But it was his work off the field that really laid the groundwork for dad and many society-changing initiatives that he would be a part of. That is where his true legacy lies.”
After his son, Jimmy, was born with Down Syndrome, Erskine became a life-long advocate and champion for the Special Olympics movement that had been founded in the early 1960s by the Kennedy family. After more than four decades as a volunteer, he was awarded the organization’s highest honor, the Spirit of the Special Olympics.
Erskine was also a charter member of both the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Baseball Assistance Team.
The Baseball Assistance Team was formed in 1986 by a group of former Major League Baseball players to help members of the baseball family who were in need of assistance with nowhere else to turn.
Previous O’Neil Award winners include O’Neil (2008), Roland Hemond (2011), Joe Garagiola (2014), Rachel Robinson (2017) and David Montgomery (2020).
“He’s an inspiring figure, very kind, warm-hearted person that inspires people to do their best,” Lind said. “This is why he’s getting such a prestigious award that isn’t even given out annually.”
“We’d like to thank Jane Forbes Clark and all of the Hall of Fame people for all of the support they’ve given us,” Gary Erskine said. “Thanks to the board of directors for selecting our dad for this great lifetime achievement award.”