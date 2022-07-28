ANDERSON — After posting impressive debuts in the opening round of Indiana Sires Stakes action, trainer Erv Miller’s 2-year-old pacing fillies were back in the spotlight at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday as they made another clean sweep of the stakes action. Two $68,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing fillies were featured on the card as the fillies squared off in the second round of their six-round series. Fillies from trainer Erv Miller’s barn finished first and second in both divisions.
Beauty N Grace, with driver Atlee Bender in the bike, made her second trip to the winner’s circle in her second lifetime start in the opening division, scoring impressively in 1:51.1. Beauty N Grace benefitted from a pocket trip while her stablemate, Sleazy Mama, driven by Trace Tetrick, dictated fractions of :27.1, :56 and 1:24.1. When the field turned for home, Bender tipped Beauty N Grace from the pocket, and the stablemates battled all the way to the wire. Beauty N Grace was a two-length winner over Sleazy Mama while Polks Image and Peter Wrenn rounded out the trifecta. Sent off as the 8-5 second choice, Beauty N Grace returned $5.20 at the betting windows.
Trained by Miller, the daughter of Tellitlikeitis and Safta Perry pushed her lifetime bankroll to $69,000. With the victory, Beauty N Grace is now undefeated in two lifetime starts and established a new lifetime best in the process. Beauty N Grace is owned by R. Ruffolo, Bowie Racing, L. Willinger, and R. Howles and was bred by Victory Hill Farm.
Not to be outdone by her stablemate, JKs Lucky Lou turned in an impressive performance of her own to capture the second split of the stakes action in a new lifetime best of 1:51.2 with Tetrick in the bike. JKs Lucky Lou is now undefeated in three starts this season.
Tetrick sent the 3-5 favorite to the front from Post 7, and she never looked back. JKs Lucky Lou utilized a :27.3 closing kick to hold off a late charge from her stablemate, Tell’s On A Roll, and Bender. Tell’s On A Roll was forced to settle for second-place honors while Layallourloveonme and John DeLong utilized a ground-saving trip to finish third. JKs Lucky Lou returned $3.40 for the victory.
With the win, JKs Lucky Lou has bankrolled $74,000 lifetime from three starts. Owned in partnership by Douglas Overhiser, Rocco Ruffolo and Rick Howles, JKs Lucky Lou was bred by David Wayne Yoder and Daryl Lehman. Jks Lucky Lou and Beauty N Grace’s victories were two of three training victories on the program for Miller.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with two divisions for the 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings.