ANDERSON — Trainer Erv Miller made a clean sweep of the stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday and had a total of four training wins on the 14-race card. Two $70,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing fillies were featured on the card as the fillies squared off in the opening round of their six-round series.
Beauty N Grace, with driver Atlee Bender in the bike, made her pari-mutual debut a winning one as she captured the opening division impressively in 1:51.2. Beauty N Grace left alertly to grab the lead from Post 4 and led the field through splits of :26 and :56.1. Just as the field approached the half, Trace Tetrick had the heavy favorite, Sleazy Mama, up to take command and she led the field by a length through the three-quarter clocking in 1:26.1. Sleazy Mama appeared to be up to the task, but Beauty N Grace wanted to have final say. Employing a :27 final quarter, Beauty N Grace surged passed Sleazy Mama to get the win by nearly two lengths.
Trained by Miller, the daughter of Tellitlikeitis and Safta Perry recorded her first lifetime victory. Beauty N Grace is owned by R. Ruffolo, Bowie Racing, L. Willinger and R. Howles and was bred by Victory Hill Farm.
Not to be outdone by her stablemate, JKs Lucky Lou turned in an impressive performance of her own to capture the second split of the stakes action in a new lifetime best of 1:51.4 with driver Tetrick in the bike. JKs Lucky Lou is undefeated in two starts this season.
Tetrick wasted no time and sent the heavy betting favorite to the front from Post 3. JKs Lucky Lou clicked off fractions of :27.1 and :55.3. Turning for home, JKs Lucky Lou was on top by three, but Tetrick had to ask her for a bit more as Plan To Tell and Jimmy Whittemore staged a big rally late in the lane. JKs Lucky Lou dug in gamely to get the win by a neck over Plan To Tell. Shadowrage and Andy Shetler utilized a ground saving trip to capture third. JKs Lucky Lou returned $3 at the betting windows.
With the win, JKs Lucky Lou has bankrolled $40,000 lifetime from two starts. Owned in partnership by Douglas Overhiser, Rocco Ruffolo and Rick Howles, JKs Lucky Lou was bred by David Wayne Yoder and Daryl Lehman.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings.