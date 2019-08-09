ANDERSON — It was a race of records and in the end it was the heavy favorite, Lather Up who won the Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Friday night.
The 4-year-old, with nearly $1.5 million in earnings going into this event, was part of track history as the field covered the first quarter in 24.4 seconds, the fastest first quarter since the track opened.
But Lather Up wasn’t in front at the end of that quarter as Filibuster Hanover was on the lead, followed by Jimmy Freight.
“I knew it would settle down,” said Montrell Teague, driver of Lather Up.
Early in the backstretch it was time to make a move. Lather Up took to the front.
“If it had been Always A Prince in front, then I might not have moved then,” said Teague. “He might have wanted to cut the mile. But when it was Filibuster, I knew he would want to back off.”
Then the race went into the problem area for Lather Up, the final turn for home. Sure enough, second favorite McWicked came around him as they turned for home.
“(Lather Up) took the turn even worse than normal,” said Teague.
But Teague, who has some experience on the Anderson track, didn’t worry too much. He knew about a feature of the track that most don’t have.
“I knew we had the passing lane,” said Teague of an extra inside path available in the final part of the homestretch. “Once I had cleared the horse behind me, I knew I could come back there.”
Sure enough he did. Lather Up turned it on again and rolled past McWicked and into the record book, tying the track record of 1:47.2. It was the second Patch triumph for both Teague and trainer Clyde Francis, who teamed to win with Wiggle It Jiggleit three years ago.
The win paid a paltry $2.60, $2.20 and $2.10 for bettors, who mostly had figured out who the best horse was in this field of All-Stars.
McWicked held on for second and Endeavor was third.
What has been working all season at Hoosier Park worked again in Race 10, The Gregg Haston Memorial, which served as a warmup to the Dan Patch.
Eddard Hanover, trained byJeff Cullipher and driven by Sam Widger, turned it on as he stormed the field from the far outside coming down the stretch to claim the winner’s share of the $25,000 purse.
Cullipher is the leading trainer this season and Widger the top driver. The winning time was 1:48.2 and the payoff was $8.80, $4.60 and $3.20.
Jet Airway and Fan of Terror led early and held off a challenge by Rockin Speed as the field completed the back stretch run. But none could hold off Eddard Hanover. GD Western Jo was second and A Bettors Risk was third.
