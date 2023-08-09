ANDERSON — For the first time, a field of 11 will be sent postward in the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday. The 30th installment of Indiana’s richest harness race will highlight the evening’s 15-race program that is set to begin at 6:15 p.m.
Eleven horses will line-up behind the gate as Line Drive Hanover received an invitation from Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing Secretary and Director of Racing Scott Peine. As stated in the racing conditions, in the event more than 10 horses properly declare for the Dan Patch, the Racing Secretary may extend an invitation to a horse that was not amongst the 10 highest lifetime money earners that properly declared. The horse that receives the invitation must be nominated and entered into the Dan Patch. The invited horse will not take the place of one of the 10 highest lifetime money earners that properly declare, and the race will become an 11-horse field. The connections of Linedrive Hanover accepted the invitation and have drawn Post 6 for Friday’s event. Trainer Anthony Beaton has enlisted James Macdonald to drive the 5-year-old son of Betting Line.
With combined career purse earnings of nearly $12 million, the talented field includes two world champions and four millionaires. The Hoosier State will have a strong contingent of "hometown favorites" with the likes of Tellmeaboutit, Little Rocket Man and Ponda Warrior all set to line up behind the gate seeking glory on their home track. Little Rocket Man has been enlisted as the second choice on the morning line at odds of 7-2 from Post 8 for trainer Ken Rucker.
North America’s leading money-winning trainer, Ron Burke, will look to score his third Dan Patch victory and become the first trainer to score three Dan Patch victories. As the richest horse in the field with over $3 million in lifetime purse earnings, This Is The Plan will be one of three entrants in the field for Burke and will start from Post 3. The world champion will look to add to his bankroll and secure his first Dan Patch trophy after finishing fourth in the same event last year.
After an impressive score in the $100,000 Send It In Pace at Scioto Downs last week, Charlie May will play the role of morning line choice at odds of 3-1 from the trailing Post 10. With Brett Miller listed to drive, the 5-year-old son of Mcardle and Stipple Hanover will look to score his first Harrah’s Hoosier Park victory in just his second start over the surface for trainer Steve Carter.
The 2023 installment of the Dan Patch Stakes has been slated as the 13th race on the program with an estimated post time of 10:31 p.m.