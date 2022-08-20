ANDERSON — Indiana Sire Stakes action continued at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with two $68,000 divisions for the 2-year-old-pacing colts and geldings highlighting the 14-race card.
It was Leg 3 of six for the freshman pacing colts as they look to secure crucial points for the $250,000 Indiana Sire Stakes Super Finals on Oct. 14.
In the first division, going off as Race 10 on the card, Buzzsaw Russ rewarded the betting public’s backing as the 2-5 choice.
Leaving from Post 3, John De Long hustled Buzzsaw Russ into the pocket position as Art It Is and Brandon Bates took the field to the quarter in a solid 27 seconds. Art It Is remained unchallenged on the engine through a half of 56.1 before Trace Tetrick hustled the Fox Stake Champion, Coach Stefanos, into the mix first over to the leader’s wheel at three quarters in 1:23.4.
In the stretch, Coach Stefanos and Tetrick forged to the lead as Buzzsaw Russ and De Long patiently waited for the passing lane. Buzzsaw Russ exploded up the rail in the final eighth to track down Coach Stefanos in the shadow of the wire and score the victory in a lifetime best 1:51.1. Art It Is held for third to round out the trifecta.
It was the third victory in four career starts for the Missy Essig trained gelding by Rockin Image out of the Yankee Cruiser mare, Up Front Cruiser. Bred by Devon Beech and Devon Knepp, Buzzsaw Russ has now banked $84,160 for owners Russell Beeman and Charles Weaver.
In the second division and 12th race, it was Flirtin JK and Ricky Macomber Jr. turning in an impressive effort to pull off the 12-1 upset. Leaving from Post 6, Flirtin JK got away fifth in the field of seven as Tetrick guided the heavily favored and unbeaten J B Gram to the front at the quarter in 28 seconds. J B Gram maintained his lead through a half of 56 seconds before leading the field to three-quarters in 1:24.2 as Flirtin JK and Macomber launched their bid from fourth on the far turn, six lengths behind the leader.
In the lane, Flirtin JK used a 26.3 final quarter to gobble up ground and make up the deficit, joining J B Gram on the lead late in the lane before getting up by a length-and-a-quarter on the line to score in 1:52.1. J B Gram would hold for second, Adam Twelve and Joey Putnam finished third.
Trained and co-owned by Jamie Macomber who co-owns the gelding alongside breeder James Stonecipher, Flirtin JK picked up his second win in five career starts and has earned $54,470. The 1:52.1 time was a lifetime best for the son of JK Endofanera out of the Mcardle mare, Mcflirty.
Also in action Friday, Tellmeaboutit bounced back a week after a ninth-place effort in the $315,000 Dan Patch Stakes behind winner Bulldog Hanover, with an eye-popping 1:47.4 front-end score in the $22,000 Open Pace with Mike Oosting aboard. Little Rocket Man and De Long rallied for second, with Mac’s Big Boy and Tetrick finishing third.
The 1:47.4 effort was a lifetime best for the two-time Indiana Sire Stakes champion son of Tellitlikeitis who has pushed his gaudy career bankroll to $743,065 for owners Twila Harts and Alvin Miller who trains the 6-year-old gelding. The 1:47.4 time is the fastest mile of the 2022 meet thus far at Harrah’s Hoosier Park surpassing the 1:48 mark previously held by Sectionline Bigry.
Racing action continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Saturday with a 12-race card set to get underway at 6:15 p.m.