ANDERSON — Indiana Sire Stakes action returned to Harrah’s Hoosier Park with the penultimate leg for the freshman trotters Tuesday. Three divisions for the 2-year-old trotting colts and two for the trotting fillies highlighted the 14-race card.
The $45,500 first division for the colts and geldings in the second race kicked off the stakes action with a bang, as Talent Scout played spoiler to the tune of 19-1. Leaving from Post 6, driver John De Long put Talent Scout on the engine early through an opening quarter of 28 seconds. Talent Scout remained unchallenged on the lead through a half before Mike Oosting pressured the leader with the heavily favored Jailhouse Dance through three-quarters in 1:27.
Entering the stretch with his control on the lead still intact, Talent Scout and De Long powered away from his rivals to score a length-and-a-half victory in a lifetime best 1:54.2. Jailhouse Dance held sway for second, Just Show Up and Trace Tetrick rounded out the trifecta. Talent Scout returned $41.60 to his backers at the betting windows.
It was the fifth victory in 13 career starts for the Doug Rideout trainee who boasts a six-figure bankroll of $101,708 for owners Julie Rideout, Alan White and Dave Gamble. Bred by Atlantic Trot Inc. and Steve Stewart, Talent Scout is a gelded son of Swan For All out of the Tom Ridge mare Prettysydney Ridge.
The $46,000 second division proved to be more formful as De Long teamed up with race-favorite Texsong Soprano to score the victory. Floating away from Post 3 off the wings of the gate, Texsong Soprano got away fourth in the field of eight as Tony Hall guided longshot Ahadi As to the front through an opening quarter of 29 seconds. Peter Wrenn and Ascent took command going to the halfway point in 59.3, leaving Texsong Soprano first over in second after following that cover to three-quarters in 1:29.2.
Texsong Soprano took control in the stretch following a miscue from Ascent at the top of the lane and refused to look back, using a 28-second quarter to hold off a hard-charging Brookview Darius and Atlee Bender by three-quarters of a length in 1:57.3. Ahadi As and Hall held for the third position.
Trained by Missy Essig, it was the fourth victory in seven lifetime starts for the Text Me colt who has yet to finish worse than second in his young career. Bred by Abraham Miller out of the Muscles Yankee mare Muscling In, Texsong Soprano is a half-brother to the millionaire and O’Brien Award winning trotting mare Windsong Soprano. Texsong Soprano has earned $127,222 for owners Joe and Daryl Yoder.
In the third and final $46,000 division of stakes action for the trotting colts, it was Full Strength and Ricky Macomber Jr. scoring a front-end victory. Unable to find the rail from Post 5, Full Strength and Macomber found themselves a parked-out third as Facebook Official and Jared Finn carved out a 28.3 opening panel. Full Strength and Macomber continued their march to the front, clearing at the half in 57.3 before leading the field to three-quarters in 1:27.4.
With the support of a 28.3 final quarter in the lane, Full Strength and Macomber proved to be too strong for the field, scoring the victory in 1:56.2. Mohatu As and Hall rallied for second, with Energy King and De Long finishing third.
Trained by Jamie Macomber, it was a maiden breaking victory in his fifth career start for the gelded son of Helpisontheway. Bred by Peninsula Farms Inc of Kentucky, Full Strength has banked $30,900 for owners M&M Racing and Doug Bixler.
Not to be outdone by their male counterparts, the freshman filly trotters provided fireworks and frenetic finishes in their two divisions of Sire Stakes action. In the $67,500 first division, it was Yo Beth D and Trevor Smith recovering from an uncharacteristic mistake in her last outing to return to her winning ways.
Leaving from Post 1, Smith took full advantage of the rail position, sending Yo Beth D on her way to the tune of a 27-second opening quarter. The duo maintained their advantage over a gapped-out group of fillies with a blistering half of 55.3. The field began to converge on the the far turn as Yo Beth D led the field to three-quarters in 1:25.2 with a two-length advantage.
In the stretch, Yo Beth D faced a two-pronged attack from a hard-charging Helpoftheseason and Wrenn as well as a steadily gaining Naturdays on the far outside with Matt Krueger. However, Yo Beth D and Smith hung on to the victory by a nose at the wire over Helpoftheseason in 1:55.1. Naturdays finished third, a length behind the top duo to round out a Helpisontheway-sired trifecta.
The Todd Luther-trained filly has been victorious in five of seven starts for owners Black Magic Racing LLC. Bred by John Schmucker, Yo Beth D has raked in $133,250 over the course of her freshman campaign.
Upsets bookended the night in Sire Stakes action as Semi Formal and Jimmy Whittemore scored the 14-1 shocker in the $68,000 second division. Navigating traffic from the second tier in Post 11, Semi Formal and Whittemore landed in seventh in the early going as Ohhelpmebaby and De Long led through an opening quarter of 28.1. T’s Pride and Tetrick took their turn at the lead through an opening half of 57.3 before guiding the pack of fillies to three quarters in 1:26.4.
With nine lengths to make up on the leader at the three-quarter station, Semi Formal and Whittemore launched their move in the stretch with a 28.2 final quarter on the grandstand side to track down T’s Pride and get up by a quarter of a length at the line in a lifetime best 1:57. Hanna Too Hanover and Hall staged a strong late rally to get up for third.
Trained by Jay Hochstetler and owned by Homer and Connie Hochstetler along with South Of The Tracks Racing, Semi Formal picked up her second career victory in seven career starts and has earned $51,150 in 2022. Bred by Belmar Racing & Breeding LLC, Semi Formal is a Swan For All filly out of the Muscle Hill mare, Blk Thai Optional, making her a half-sister to the 2022 Hambletonian Champion, Cool Papa Bell.
Racing continues Wednesday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with a 14-race card featuring the freshman pacing fillies in Indiana Sire Stakes action.