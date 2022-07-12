ANDERSON — In a week filled with Indiana Sire Stakes action, it was the 2-year-old trotting fillies who stepped into the spotlight first. Three divisions of the first of six Indiana Sire Stakes legs for the freshman trotting fillies highlighted Tuesday's 13-race card.
The first $45,500 division kicked the stakes action off with a bang as Myrll Vally and John De Long pulled the upset. Following the heavy post time favorite, T’s Pride, going off stride behind the gate, De Long settled Myrll Vally along the rail in third as Flirtnwiththehelp and Trevor Smith cut out the opening quarter in :28.3. The rookie trotting fillies mixed things up in the middle half with ER Brandy and Don Eash taking over at the half in :59.2 before Doug Rideout and Swanderful Pearls took command on the far turn at three quarters in 1:28.3.
In the stretch, Myrll Vally launched her bid from fourth after patiently waiting through the middle portions of the mile, launching a :28 final quarter to get by Swanderful Pearls in the stretch and hitting the line a length in front in 1:57.3. Swanderful Pearls held for the place position, with Flirtinwiththehelp rounding out the trifecta. Scoring at 14-1, Myrll Vally returned $31.20 for her backers at the mutuel lines.
It was the first career victory for the Darryl Lyons trainee following a second-place effort in Myrll Vally’s debut July 4. Bred by Steven Mast, the daughter of Swan For All out of the Cantab Hall mare Myrrh has now banked $25,250 for owners Aaron Miller, Luke Miller, Delvin Miller and Douglas Lyons.
De Long returned to the winner’s circle in the $46,000 second division, this time aboard Helpineedsomebody. Leaving from outside Post 7, Helpineedsomebody was put into play early by De Long, finding themselves a parked out third through a :30 opening quarter led by Yo Cheyenne and Verlin Yoder. Helpineedsomebody continued her push to the front end, clearing before the half in 1:00.2. Finding her lead unchallenged through three quarters in 1:29.4, Helpineedsomebody trotted home in :28.3 to nab her first career victory, stopping the teletimer in 1:58.2. Meadowbrook Rose and Trevor Smith rallied for second, with Yo Cheyenne finishing third.
It was the first victory in three starts for the Ernie Gaskin trainee who has yet to miss the board in her young career. Bred by Black Creek Farm and Hickory Hollow Stables, Helpineedsomebody is by first crop stallion Helpisontheway and stakes winning mare Muscle Baby Doll and has banked $26,700 for owners Gaskin and Robert Rubin.
Stallion Helpisontheway continued his impressive debut in the third and final division of stakes action with the heavily favored Yo Beth D. A broken tie-down proved to be no issue for the rookie, as owner, trainer and driver put Yo Beth D in the mix from the start. After briefly relinquishing the lead through the opening quarter in :28.3 to Jasmine and James Yoder, Yo Beth D was quickly given her marching orders to the front end at the half in :57.3.
On the turn, Yo Beth D and Yoder began to get separation on the field, opening up by four lengths at three quarters in 1:26.4. In the stretch, it remained all Yo Beth D, trotting home in :29 to score in 1:55.4. Five Star Photo and Trace Tetrick rallied for second, with Jasmine finishing third.
It was the second win in three lifetime starts for Yo Beth D, who established a new lifetime best with the effort. Bred by John Schmucker, the daughter of Helpisontheway out of the Cantab Hall mare Scented Roses has now banked $33,000 in her young career.
Indiana Sire Stakes action continues Wednesday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with two divisions set to go for the freshman pacing fillies on the 14-race card. First post is at 6:15 p.m.