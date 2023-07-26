ANDERSON -- Indiana-sired 2-year-old pacing fillies were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday as the 14-race card was highlighted by two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the freshmen fillies.
All Jk and driver Trace Tetrick continued their winning ways in the second round of stakes action as they scored their second straight stakes victory to remain undefeated in three starts. After scoring in a new lifetime best of 1:51.3 last week, All Jk was another decisive winner and lowered her lifetime best to 1:51.2.
Sent off as the 1-5 favorite, All Jk wasted no time and left from Post 5 to grab the early lead through the opening panel in :27.4. Lets Go Endofanera and John DeLong grabbed the pocket seat while Flirtin Fanera and Ricky Macomber Jr. were next in line third. All Jk coasted through fractions of :56 and 1:24.1 before being joined on the outside by Jada Caroline and Atlee Bender. Jada Caroline was able to reach the leader at the top of the stretch, but All JK found another gear late. Using a :27.1 closing panel, All Jk cruised to the wire three lengths in front of Flirtin Fanera while Jada Caroline held on for third. As the heavy betting favorite, All Jk returned $2.60 at the betting windows.
With the win, All Jk remains undefeated in three starts this season. Owned by Country Club Acres, J. Sbrocco, M.Leeman and T. Nichols, the daughter of JK Endofanera and Truth Above All has earned $73,000 in lifetime purse earnings in her young career. All Jk is trained by Brian Brown and was bred by Victory Hill Farm.
In the second division, Teelatini and DeLong followed suit and continued their winning ways, scoring in 1:53.4. With the win, Teelatini remains undefeated through two rounds of Indiana Sires Stakes action.
Opting for a trip off the pace, Teelatini was unhurried from the gate and settled along the rail in fifth. LeWayne Miller had Sunny Money marching away from the gate to grab the early lead through the opening panel in :27.3 with KB’s Summer Breeze and Jordan Ross in the pocket. McKira and Joey Putnam wanted their turn on the front and grabbed command just past the half in :57.2. Approaching the three-quarters in 1:26, Teelatini was on the attack first-over but got a little steppy and had to be steadied through the far turn. Once straight, Teelatini found a :27.4 final quarter and kicked home to get the win by three-parts of a length over Topville Ohsolucky and Marvin Luna. Kb’s Summer Breeze also rallied well late to round out the trifecta. Sent off as the heavy betting favorite, Teelatini returned $3 for the victory.
Teelatini has won two of three lifetime starts while pushing her lifetime bankroll to $70,500 for owners William P. DeLong and William C. DeLong. The homebred daughter of Rockin Image and Nightcap is trained by Roger Welch.
Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino continues Thursday with a 14-race card. Thursday’s live racing program will feature two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes action for the 2-year-old colt pacers.