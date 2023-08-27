ANDERSON — The Hoosier state’s top 3-year-old pacing fillies were in action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday with two $51,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes action highlighting the 14-race card. Trainer Tyler George teamed up with driver Trace Tetrick to sweep both divisions and deliver as the heavy betting favorite each time.
In the opening division, Tell’s On A Roll used a sharp :26.1 closing quarter to track down the pace-setting Walkin On Sunshine and driver Jay Cross just before the wire to get the victory. Stopping the timer in 1:50.3, Tell’s On A Roll recorded her third seasonal victory and established a new lifetime best in the process.
Walkin On Sunshine left alertly from Post 3 to grab the early lead through the opening quarter in :27.1 while Tell’s On A Roll settled along the rail in fifth. Walkin On Sunshine dictated middle fractions of :55.3 and 1:23.2 and braced for the cavalry charge to the wire. Turning for home, Tetrick tipped Tell’s On A Roll off tiring cover, and she dug in gamely late in the lane to get the victory.
The daughter of Tellitlikeitis and Have Rock Willroll is owned in partnership by Engel Stb of Ill LLC, L.A.Willinger and T.G. Stable LLC. Tellsonaroll has won five of 18 lifetime starts and bankrolled $138,066 in lifetime purse earnings.
In the second division, Rollin Rosie employed a gate-to-wire strategy to win by nearly two lengths in 1:50.2. With regular pilot Tetrick in the bike, Rollin Rosie clicked off fractions of :26.3, :55.2 and 1:23.3, and when she turned for home, she was on top with a four-length lead. Queen’s Reign and Peter Wrenn staged an incredible late closing rally to get up for second while Shadow Rage and Jared Seekman finished third. Rollin Rosie returned $2.80 to her backers at the betting windows.
Rollin Rosie has won four of five this season and 10 of 12 lifetime. The daughter of JK Endofanera and Rock N Roll Baby has earned $303,770 in lifetime purse earnings for owners Scp Stable Inc., Scott Tyler George and Gregory Samples.
The victory was also one of six on the evening for Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s leading driver. Tetrick is en route to his 10th straight and 12th total leading driving title at Harrah’s Hoosier Park as he leads the standings with 224 wins and is currently 68 wins ahead of driver John DeLong.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday with a 14-race card.