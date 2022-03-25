ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will kick off the 29th season of live harness racing Friday with a total of 13 races. A total of 107 horses have been entered for the season opener that includes seven races dedicated to the popular Harrah’s Hoosier Park Claiming Challenge. First post is 6:30 p.m.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park will welcome fans back to the track with Fan Appreciation Days – a variety of giveaways, food and drink specials and promotions on Friday and Saturday.
“The entire Harrah’s Hoosier Park team has worked diligently in making sure every detail has been addressed as we prepare to welcome folks back for our opening weekend,” Vice president and general manager of racing Rick Moore said. “We can’t wait for the curtain to be lifted on the 2022 racing season.”
Fans will have the opportunity to win up to $500 with a mystery voucher giveaway starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The activities will continue with a free Harrah’s Hoosier Park water bottle giveaway while supplies last. Friday’s live racing card will also feature a special $15,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 on the last race of the program. Dining and drink specials will be featured throughout the property, and fans can take home a free racing poster by visiting the program stand both Friday and Saturday nights.
All of Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s familiar betting options are back for the 2022 season. In partnership with the Unites States Trotting Association Strategic Wagering program and the Indiana Standardbred Association, Harrah’s Hoosier Park again will offer the $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool every live racing night with the exception of Saturdays. With an industry low takeout of 12% and a minimum wager of 20 cents, the Hoosier High-5, which requires a bettor to select the first five finishers in a race in exact order, will be offered on the last race each night, provided there are at least seven entrants. If there are no winning tickets sold, the net money wagered that day will be carried over to the next day’s Hoosier High-5 pool. Harrah’s Hoosier Park will continue to feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 pool Thursday nights in Races 3 through 6.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park will once again offer a free handicapping contest each night of the week for on-track customers. In addition, fans will receive double reward credits for wagering on live races at both Horseshoe Indianapolis and Harrah’s Hoosier Park when they wager using their Caesars Rewards card, which can be used for complementary offers throughout the season. There will be fun and excitement for both the casual and serious fans. Harrah’s Hoosier Park will offer a free, live racing program online every live racing night and also feature several handicapping tools for those that are new to the sport of harness racing.
Harrah’s Hoosier Park will once again place an emphasis on an expanded social media campaign to raise awareness and engagement around this year’s racing season. Fans are encouraged to ask questions, post comments and participate in promotions using social media. Utilizing the hashtag #PlayHP, racing fans and participants should follow Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Facebook and Twitter for up to date information and promotions.
Live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will follow a Friday and Saturday schedule the opening week, a Thursday, Friday, and Saturday schedule the second week and then resume a Wednesday through Saturday schedule before adding Tuesdays to the racing calendar beginning June 7. Live racing will be conducted through Dec. 10 this season.
The 2022 season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will feature 160 days of live racing and will be headlined by the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes on Aug. 12. The Dan Patch Stakes will serve as Indiana’s richest harness race with an estimated purse of $300,000, which annually attracts the top older pacers in North America.