ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host a special live racing card Monday in celebration of the Memorial Day holiday. A 14-race card has been assembled and will feature the opening round of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 3-year-old competitors. First post is 6:15 p.m.
Hoosier Park will offer special military discounts and celebrations, contests, winner’s circle giveaways and food trucks as part of the festivities.
As a special thank you to those men and women who have served or are currently serving, all military members will receive a 15% discount at all Hoosier Park dining outlets on the property. Beginning at 5 p.m., guests are encouraged to visit a Trackside Promotional Kiosk and swipe in for their chance to win an Instant Win $100 MegaBet to be placed on any Hoosier Park race.
An evening of family fun activities will also be available including a photo opportunity with a live Standardbred in the front paddock from 6 to 8 p.m. A variety of bounce houses will be on hand along with a DJ and food trucks out on The Yard.
The evening also will feature eight divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes. Three of the four 2-year-old champions from last season will be in action Monday including Buzzsaw Russ, Yo Beth D and Fortunada.
Photo: Two-Year-Old Pacing Colt Champion Buzzsaw Russ has been enlisted as the 8-5 morning line choice in the second $49,500 Indiana Sires Stakes division for three-year-old pacing colts for trainer Missy Essig. Photo courtesy of Dean Gillette Photography.