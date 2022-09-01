ANDERSON — It was a night ruled by upsets at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, as the post-time favorite faltered in 10 of the 14 races.
Two $67,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings were featured on the card, and both followed suit with upset winners.
The first division saw a 34-1 upset winner as Matt Krueger steered Help Page to a 1:56.1 victory for trainer Roger Welch. The colt utilized a ground-saving trip to get up the inside passing lane and score the victory over the heavily favored Texsong Soprano and John DeLong by a head. It was a maiden breaking victory for Help Page, who returned a hefty $70.40 at the betting windows.
With the victory, the gelded son of Helpisontheway and Many Happy Returns pushed his lifetime bankroll to $64,075. Help Page is owned by Harmony Oaks Racing Stable, J. Crawford IV and R. Preziotti.
In the second division, Brookview Darius and driver Atlee Bender utilized similar ground-saving tactics to get up in the final strides of the mile and score in 1:57.1. Sent off at odds of 12-1, Brookview Darius found late racing room up the inside to track down Talent Scout and Trace Tetrick steps before the wire. After opting for a trip off the pace, the heavily favored Jailhouse Dance and Michael Oosting rallied well late but were forced to settle for third. Slightly dismissed at the betting windows, Brookview Darius returned $26.80 to his backers.
Trained by Erv Miller, the gelded son of Swan For All and Witty’s Winner recorded his third win from seven seasonal starts. The 1:57.1 final time equaled his career best. Brookview Darius has earned $65,188 in his young career and is owned in partnership by Kales Co., Engel Stable of IL and L. Willinger.
Live racing and Indiana Sires Stakes action continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday with two divisions of stakes action for the 2-year-old pacing fillies highlighting the 14-race card.