ANDERSON — Indiana Sires Stakes action continued at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday as the 14-race card was highlighted by the $94,500 Indiana Sires Stakes final for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings.
Helpfirstedition, with John DeLong in the sulky, pulled the slight upset to score in 1:53 for trainer Missy Essig. After a narrow miss in the last round of stakes action, Helpfirstedition used a determined stretch rally to find the wire first and score his fifth win of the season.
Leaving from Post 3, Helpfirstedition left just enough to grab a spot along the rail in third while Kyle Wilfong sent Ponda Jet to the front and Texsong Soprano and Michael Oosting sat the pocket. Ponda Jet led the field through splits of :55 and 1:24.2 while the field remained in single file order. DeLong gave Helpfirstedition his marching orders, and he was on the attack first-over turning for home. Ponda Jet appeared up to the task, but Helpfirstedition was determined. Using a :28.1, Helpfirstedition got the win by a length and a half. Texsong Soprano also came charging late, and a photo was unable to separate Ponda Jet and Texsong Soprano who finished in a dead heat for second. Sent off at odds of 5-1, Helpfirstedition returned $13.20 to his backers at the betting windows.
Unraced at 2, Helpfirstedition pushed his lifetime purse earnings to $127,100 for owners E. Wickey, J. Graber, Running Wild Stables and J. Schmucker. The son of Helpisontheway and She Knows Swagger was bred by Martin Wickey. The victory with Helpfirstedition was one of two winners on the program for the DeLong-Essig combination.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with a 14-race card featuring the $96,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings.