ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park offers its richest night of the season with the annual Hoosier Champions card Friday.
Indiana’s finest will compete for over $2.3 million in purses over the course of the 15-race card, with eight $250,000 Indiana Sire Stakes Super Finals for 2- and 3-year-olds, and four $70,000 Sire Stakes Finals for the aged competitors highlighting the program and concluding the Indiana Sire Stakes season.
A pair of fillies will look to cap off a perfect season in their respective quarter-million dollar super finals. M-M’s Dreams looks to complete a sweep of all eight legs of Indiana Sire Stakes plus the super final in the 3-year-old filly trot, while freshman pacing sensation, Rollin Rosie, looks to cap a perfect rookie campaign in the 2-year-old filly pace.
Trained by Henry Graber Jr. for owners Eleven Star Stables, Frank Baldachino and Hillside Stables, M-M’s Dream has had a dream season in 2022, winning nine of 10 starts with her lone defeat coming to Hambletonian Oaks Champion Fashion Schooner in the $115,000 Moni Maker on Sept. 23.
Having banked $302,550 this year, M-M’s Dream is no stranger to success on Hoosier Champions night, having captured the 2-year-old filly trot super final in 2021 capping off a stellar freshman campaign.
The 3-year-old filly trot will go as the seventh race, with M-M’s Dream established as the 4-5 morning line choice from Post 7. Leading the field of challengers to M-M’s Dream is the world champion Buckette winner Bluebird Dove and Peter Wrenn as the 9-2 second choice on the morning line.
Immediately following the 3-year-old filly trot, Rollin Rosie will look to put an exclamation point on a perfect freshman campaign in the $250,000 2-year-old filly pace super final.
Trained by Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s leading 5rainer, Tyler George, the daughter of JK Endofanera out of the Rocknroll Hanover mare Rock N Roll Baby has yet to taste defeat in six tries this year.
Three-time USHWA Driver of the Year Dexter Dunn will be tasked with maintaining Rollin Rosie’s perfect record for owners Tyler George, Greg Samples and SCP Stable Inc. Listed as 6-5 on the morning line, Dunn has familiarity with the fast freshman filly, having driven her to a 1:53.2 victory in the Indiana Sire Stakes Leg 6 finale for the pacing fillies her last time out on Oct. 5.
With a record of 1:51 taken on Sept. 1, only six rookie fillies have paced a faster mile than Rollin Rosie this season who has banked $179,250 in 2022.
Other superstars highlighting the night include the likes of Ponda Adventure in the 3-year-old colt trot, Fox Stake winner Coach Stefanos in the 2-year-old colt pace as well as so many more of Indiana’s finest on a stellar night of racing.
Guests will have plenty of ways to get involved in the racing action with lucrative on-track promotions.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on the Trackside Promotional Kiosk, guests can get in on the $2,000 Pick 5 Win & Grin promotion on Races 9-13. If guests correctly select the winners of Races 9-13, they can go home with their share of that $2,000 prize. Should nobody hit all five races, five lucky winners will be drawn to go home with $400 following Race 14.
While guests are at the Trackside Promotional Kiosk, they can also enter for a chance to win a $100 MegaBet on any Harrah’s Hoosier Park race on the evening, the weekly Bet Against the Boss handicapping contest, as well as be one of the first 100 guests to swipe to go home with a free Hoosier Champions puffer vest.
In addition to the on-track promotions, there will also be wagering action on the 15-race card. The Late Pick Four pool in Races 12-15 will be guaranteed at $20,000, as well at the Hoosier High Five pool in the Race 15 finale being guaranteed at that $20,000 number.
The Hoosier Champions card is set to get underway at 6:15 p.m. For free online programs for Hoosier Champions and more information on the 2022 live racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.