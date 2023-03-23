ANDERSON — Harness racing will take center stage at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as the 30th season of live harness racing is set to get underway Friday.
The 160-day season will be the most lucrative stakes program in the track’s history culminated by the return of the prestigious Breeders Crown events on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.
A total of 14 races have been carded for Hoosier Park’s opening night, and the program will be highlighted by full fields and competitive racing.
“What an exciting week on the 2023 calendar -- the start of spring and the start of a new racing season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park,” vice president and general manager of racing Rick Moore said. “In my mind, they both speak to the rebirth of a wonderful new year. And what a special year it should be with the return of the Breeders Crown to Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
“With 14 races carded for each of the first two nights of the meet, the positive momentum has already been established and hopefully will continue on. We can’t wait for the curtain to be lifted and racing action to commence this coming Friday.”
Hoosier Park welcomes fans back to the track with the annual Fan Appreciation Days – a variety of promotions, contests, food specials, guaranteed wagers and giveaways geared toward the racing customer.
Racing fans will have the opportunity to win up to $500 with a mystery voucher giveaway starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The activities will continue with a free Harrah’s Hoosier Park quarter zip giveaway while supplies last. Dining and drink specials will be featured throughout the property, including dollar days on Friday, and fans can play along with a free handicapping contest both Friday and Saturday night. First post is 6:15 p.m.
Live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will follow a Friday, Saturday schedule the opening week, a Friday, Saturday schedule the second week and then commence a Wednesday through Saturday schedule before adding Tuesdays beginning June 27.
On April 8, post time on Saturdays will transition to 7 p.m. throughout the remainder of the season. Live racing will be conducted through Dec. 9.