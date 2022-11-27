Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Led by 1,000-yard rusher Mayson Lewis, Shenandoah put seven players on the All-Mid-Eastern Conference football team. Joining Lewis were Dylan Ayres, Malachi Young, Dylan McDaniel, Gavin Wilson, Kolby Siler and Evan Fries.
TUESDAY
Madison County champion Pendleton Heights and Lapel put four players each on the All-Madison County volleyball team. Seniors Ava Kate Phillips, Hannah Grile and Ramsey Gary and junior Mikala Ross were named for the Arabians while Lapel was represented by juniors Lauren Paska, Elizabeth Stern, Camryn Landis and Sophie Jackley. Alexandria’s Ashlynn Duckworth and Addy Warren, Elwood’s Savannah Garcia, Frankton’s Holli Klettheimer, Adayna Key and Emma Sperry and Liberty Christian's Ada Erny rounded out the team.
Amaya Collins scored 19 points, and Frankton yielded just one second-quarter field goal as the Eagles routed Taylor 51-2.
Deannaya Haseman and Laniah Wills scored 18 points each to lead Lapel to a 72-24 win over Guerin Catholic. Wills added 16 rebounds while Madelyn Poynter scored 11 points and Kerith Renihan had 11 assists.
Ethan Troutman scored 22 points to lead Liberty Christian to an 81-40 win over Indiana Math & Science in the boys season opener.
Gavin Kelich delivered the go-ahead 3-point basket with nine seconds remaining as Madison-Grant overcame a 26-point third-quarter deficit to hand Northwestern a 48-44 defeat. Jase Howell led the Argylls with 13 points while Clayton Hull scored 12 and Teagan Yeagy added 11. It was Kelich’s only field goal of the game.
WEDNESDAY
A matchup of two of the top young players in the area did not disappoint as Alexandria sophomore Jacklynn Hosier scored 36 points and Lapel freshman Wills scored 30 points with 17 rebounds. The Bulldogs prevailed 71-60 with junior Poynter scoring 19 points as Lapel handed the Tigers their first loss.
FRIDAY
Collins led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points as Frankton improved to 6-1 with a 64-26 win over Shenandoah. Bella Dean and Launa Hamaker added 13 points each while Sperry scored 11 points and handed out five assists for the Eagles.
In a 59-24 loss to Wabash, Madison-Grant’s Daya Greene had three assists and passed Danyelle Hutson for the program record with 230 for her career. Greene also scored eight points to lead the Argylls and will be honored for her program record prior to a home game against Blackford on Dec. 3.
SATURDAY
Kaycie Warfel scored 34 points — including the game-winning drive to the basket at the buzzer — and grabbed nine rebounds as Pendleton Heights posted a 55-53 win over previously unbeaten Shelbyville. Whitney Warfel added 12 points for the Arabians.
An 18-point performance from Carson Cuneo led three Alexandria players in double figures as the Tigers routed Wes-Del 70-42 to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019-20. Owen Harpe scored 16 for Alex while Braxton Pratt added 14 points.