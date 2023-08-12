ANDERSON — In the largest field ever recorded in the $310,000 Dan Patch Stakes at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, the youngest racehorse, Ponda Warrior, pulled off an explosive rally clocking a career-best 1:48 on Friday to capture the purse at 17-1 odds.
Fans crossed over from the casino to assemble along the fence in anticipation of a photo finish for the 30th edition of the richest race in Indiana. The 15-race card produced a record handle of $1,611,944.
Starting out the gate from Post 11 — the only stallion to ever do so — the Rocket Image-owned racehorse settled in eighth behind the pack in the first quarter-mile. David Miller and Lou's Pearlman took an early lead in the opening fraction until James MacDonald cut to the front with Linedrive Hanover, the 6-5 favorite in the field.
Charlie May and Brett Miller creeped away in the second tier at :26.1 and caught up to leader Abuckabett Hanover and Scott Zeron before reaching the final half-mile in :53.1. Neither racehorse seemed to gain ground, and driver Kyle Wilfong entered the homestretch sitting fifth in the race with Ponda Warrior.
“He loves to race. He loves to chase horses,” owner and trainer Jay Hochstetler said. “When he does not have to use a lot of energy early, that is all it takes. He can get home better than anybody.”
Racing in his first Dan Patch, Wilfong made his move to the outside, and Ponda Warrior chased down his rivals in the back stretch to become the second Indiana-bred racehorse to win the prestigious race in front of an energetic home crowd. Ponda Warrior rallied for a :25.5 last quarter mile, making up four-lengths of ground and burst across the finish line.
"That was the greatest feeling in my life," Wilfong said. "I never expected to be here. He raced so well last week that I thought we should give him a shot. I am glad we did."
In a sensational finish, Charlie May beat Abuckabett Hanover by a nose for a second-place finish. Little Rocket Man took fourth place by finishing before early leader Lou's Pearlman.
A speechless pilot entered the winners' circle celebrating after the mare endured a spring of bad luck.
Ponda Warrior qualified for his campaign back in April before suffering a devastating injury. Ponda Warrior had a bone fragment in his front ankle removed in early spring. The 4-year-old mare only raced one other time this year, seven days prior to the Dan Patch earning a 1:48.5 victory on the same surface.
“We missed a lot of time this year with an injury, and he came back from that, so he is a little bit fresher than the rest of these horses right now,” Hochstetler said. “He gets back his fitness so quickly, and that one start last week was all it took.”
A thrilling victory was more than just a dream come true for Hochstetler, who believed in Ponda Warrior from the moment he purchased him. Hochstetler, an Indiana native, owns a percentage of Ponda Warrior, along with Finkelberg Racing and South Of The Tracks Racing.
Hochstetler reposted the race on social media and wrote, “I’m gonna be real honest … I think I could watch this every day of my life, and it will never get old.”
With his second victory in two races this season, Ponda Warrior improved his bankroll to $642,476. The mare received an automatic nomination to the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, back at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Sept. 22.