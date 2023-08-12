Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.