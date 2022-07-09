ANDERSON — After an impressive performance in the $70,000 Hoosier Cup last week, the Hoosier state’s top 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings were back in action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday as two $49,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes were featured on the evening’s 13-race card.
JK Victory backed up his 1:48.2 track record performance in the Hoosier Cup with a 1:50.1 score in the opening division. With regular pilot Trace Tetrick in the bike, JK Victory opted for a pocket trip this week and utilized a :25 last quarter to surge past the pace-setting Ponda Warrior and Jimmy Whittmore late in the lane. The Longest Yard and Michael Oosting finished third. As the heavy betting favorite, JK Victory returned $3 at the betting windows.
Trained by Ron Burke, the gelded son of JK Endofanera and GT Miss Royal recorded his fourth win of the season and fifth lifetime victory. JK Victory pushed his lifetime bankroll to $167,865 for owners 3 Brothers Stable and Caviart Farms. JK Victory was bred by Victory Hill Farm and is a half-brother to Indiana’s standout open pacer, Little Rocket Man.
In the second division, Soaring Now turned in an impressive front-stepping victory to score in a new lifetime best of 1:48.3. With Andy Shetler in the bike, Soaring Now notched his second win of the season.
Leaving from Post 6, Shetler sent Soaring Now away from the gate firing, and he grabbed the lead through the opening quarter in :26.1. Soaring Now dictated fractions of :54.3 and 1:22.1 while Rip Wheeler and Brandon Bates tracked intently from second. When the field turned for home, Rip Wheeler looked poised to strike from the pocket, but Soaring Now wasn’t finished.
Utilizing a :26.2 closing kick, Soaring Now kept Rip Wheeler at bay and paced strong to the wire. Rip Wheeler was forced to settle for second while Topville Somrocket and Whittemore rounded out the trifecta. As the 8-5 co-favorite, Soaring Now returned $5.20 at the betting windows.
Owned by James Miller, the son of JK Endofanera and Sunflower recorded his fifth lifetime victory for trainer Aaron Stutzman. With the victory, Soaring Now pushed his lifetime bankroll over the $100,000 mark. The sophomore colt was bred by Luckiana Farms of Indiana.