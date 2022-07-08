Anderson was a men’s fastpitch hotbed from the late 1940s through the early 2010s. The decline since has been pretty much nationwide. However, the Diamonds in the Rough team is still helping keep the game going in central Indiana.
The Diamonds host the strongest tournament in several years at Pulaski Park this Saturday. Action begins at 9 a.m. with the last game scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Other participating teams are the Wabash Sting (with pitching from Argentina), the Ohio/Ashland Bombers (with several South American and Czech Republic players), and the Wabash Bandits.
The locals can’t afford the foreign players but do have a pipeline to the Indiana Tech college baseball program. Indiana Tech assistant baseball coach Gordon Turner has local ties, as do former area baseball stars Dezmon Nunn and Peyton Newsom.
Local veteran fastpitch players Jeff (Jungle) Johnson, Steve Landes, Brent Skidmore, Joe Sturgeon, and player-manager Dan Russell round out the roster along with a veteran pitcher from Peru, Indiana and 3 other former Tech baseball players.
The Diamonds plan to host a state tournament at Pulaski in early August.