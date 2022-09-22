ANDERSON -- Kildare King may not hold the star status several of his rivals possess in the fifth edition of the $220,000 Caesar’s Trotting Classic on Friday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park, but one thing is certain: it will be all systems go for the gelding to take center stage.
“He has an engine on him,” trainer Chris Beaver said. “He can really trot all day long, and he deserves the opportunity.”
Assigned Post 9 in a field of 10, Kildare King will have leading dash-winning driver Aaron Merriman holding the lines. The duo is 10-1 on the morning line and must face Cuatro De Julio (Post 1, Yannick Gingras, 2-1), 2019 Hambletonian victor Forbidden Trade (Post 6, Bob McClure, 6-1) and Breeders Crown winner Jujubee (Post 7, Andrew McCarthy, 5-1).
There is also the champion mare Bella Bellini (Post 10, Dexter Dun, 7-2).
Kildare King, however, will make the most of his spot behind the starter. Especially since he established a new track standard of 1:51.4 in his last performance at El Dorado Scioto Downs on Sept. 10.
Kildare King was placed in the New Jersey and Kentucky Sire Stakes programs as a 3-year-old where he never quite put it all together.
As a freshman and sophomore, Kildare King compiled a record of 22-2-3-2-2 and banked $68,475. But as a 4-year-old, the gelding has blossomed.
Kildare King has been victorious in 10 of his 15 trips to the post this season with one second and one third. He has earned $226,730 and won six of his last 10 races.
“He really is a nice horse and is very competitive,” Beaver said. “He earned his chance to show he belongs."
The gelding competes for his breeder, Robert Goodman.
Beaver also harnesses Ohio champion Winning Ticket (Post 5, Todd McCarthy, 20-1). The 4-year-old son of Triumphant Caviar and Lotto Winner has not visited the winner’s circle this season in two starts, but his only loss last season from 12 pari-mutuel starts was a third in the $479,135 Canadian Trotting Classic.
Winning Ticket has banked $517,260 with a record of 22-15-0-1 for his trainer, Steven Zeehandelar, Tim Homan and Jim Burnett.
The Caesar’s Trotting Classic is a component of a 15-race card at Hoosier Park that includes Bulldog Hanover, the world’s fastest Standardbred, in the Hoosier Park Pacing Derby, Hambletonian winner Cool Papa Bell in the $90,000 Phil Langley Memorial and Hambletonian Oaks winner Fashion Schooner in the $110,000 Moni Maker.