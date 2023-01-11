INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday at the Pike High School Freshman Center, the Indiana chapter of United States of America Track and Field -- the governing body for the sports of track, cross country, road running and racewalking — honored the best athletes from each age group, including one local youth who enjoyed a stellar season.
Galvin Hunt of Lapel was named as the 2022 USATF Indiana 9-10 Boys Youth Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
Running for Body in Training, Hunt placed seventh in November at the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championship and toured the Blue River 3,000-meter course in 11:23.21 in Shelbyville.
In June, he was the top 10-and-under finisher in the Monumental Mile in Indianapolis with a time of 6:13.07, beating the record by 13 seconds.
Hunt took first place in the Carmel Grand Prix for the 9- to 10-year-old division and, despite running in snow, was the 2022 boys Indiana state champion in the same age group, beating the runner-up by 16 seconds.
The awards banquet was held Saturday in Indianapolis.