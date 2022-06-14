NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Lapel track and cross country standout Luke Combs joined one exclusive club and became the charter member of another June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee.
At the Music City Track Carnival at Vanderbilt University, Combs placed second in the one-mile run with a time of 3:58.67, satisfying a life-long goal of breaking the four-minute barrier, the gold standard for distance runners.
“This is kind of something I’ve always looked forward to, and I’ve always been striving for this goal really ever since I started running,” he said. “I think everyone that runs looks at that four-minute mile barrier as something cool to get in the future. When I got to college, I kind of had that in the back of my mind as a goal.”
According to Mike Slaubaugh of Indiana Runner, the second-year Air Force Academy student became the first runner from Madison County to break the four-minute mile and just the 16th ever from the state of Indiana. His time was good enough for the 10th fastest mile ever by a native Hoosier.
“It’s an honor just to look at the list and see the names that are with me,” Combs said. “Most of those are guys I looked up to in high school and still look up to.”
It was a race Combs was not originally scheduled to run.
On the bubble to advance to the NCAA regional for Air Force, Combs continued to work out and prepare in case a late scratch allowed him to compete. When that bubble was burst, he and his coach felt the Nashville race would be a good way to put the extra training to work.
“I’ve been training another week, so I might as well get a meet out of it,” Combs said. “My coach entered me into the race. I flew out there and ran, then drove home because I’m on break right now. It was just a for-fun type of thing.”
Three runners broke the coveted barrier in the same race, bringing the total number of Americans to do so to 658, with Combs being No. 657, according to Track and Field News.
While his primary focus has been on the 5,000 meters, Combs feels he can run the mile even faster.
“Hopefully in the future, I can jump a few spots up that list,” he said. “I sure hope so. I still have two years at the Academy to try to better that time.”
Currently home on a break, Combs will return to Colorado soon to begin preparations for his third year with the Falcons and the fall cross country season.
“After two years, I can look back and say I made the right decision,” he said. “I’m pretty happy with how things are going, not just running-wise, but with classes, and some of the guys on the team are my best friends.”