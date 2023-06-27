ANDERSON – Growing up, Troy Taylor’s heroes were never far from home.
All the former Anderson High School star had to do was the make the pilgrimage to the legendary Wigwam, where the Indians always seemed larger than life.
The iconic gym has been closed for more than a decade, but Taylor is determined to provide similar inspiration for the next generation of Anderson basketball stars.
That’s the primary motivation behind the Legends League, which will begin its second year Friday at Liberty Christian’s Hillsborough campus.
“I was blessed to be able to see the Wigwam, and so for me, the Wigwam was my Staples Center,” Taylor said, referencing the high-profile NBA home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. “It was showtime every night, and I want these kids to have a chance to really see elite talent.
“I’ve played pro basketball. I’ve seen the NBA guys up close, guarded them. These younger guys haven’t had that opportunity to really witness that. So me being able to bring that here to Anderson is phenomenal, and it’s only going to continue to grow.”
The former NBA talent on display during this year’s three-day event includes former Pike star and Anderson native Marquis Teague and former Park Tudor star Trevon Bluiett.
Other notable names competing include former Indiana University standout Evan Fitzner, former Kokomo and Ball State star Tayler Persons, former IU, Ohio State and Butler standout Joey Brunk and former Georgetown star D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera.
The headliner is former Indiana Pacers superstar Lance Stephenson, who will suit up alongside Teague and former Highland star Asauhn Dixon-Tatum for Paid Buckets – one of six teams competing for a $7,000 prize.
“He’s a close-knit friend of all of ours,” Taylor said of Stephenson. “… And he wants to support (the event). He’s great entertainment. He’s gonna put on a show, and he’s somebody that’s very competitive as well. So it’s gonna be really good basketball.”
It’s also going to have a distinctive hometown flavor.
Among the teams surely to draw the loudest reactions is the Home Team, captained by former Highland star Jay Mohr. The roster includes former Anderson stars Tre Jackson-Gibson and Jomel Boyd as well as Anderson native and Crispus Attucks state champion Zac Owens.
Former Anderson stars Kenya Wilkerson and Tim Boyd will play for 900 Vets alongside Liberty Christian boys basketball coach Norman Anderson.
And, of course, the 7-foot Dixon-Tatum – who went on to play at Auburn and has played professionally in the NBA G-League and overseas – will pair up with Stephenson.
Owens is part of the last generation to experience the Wigwam first-hand. He grew up watching Taylor play for the Indians and drew the same inspiration from the star point guard Taylor drew from generations prior.
Owens moved on from Crispus Attucks to play at Bethel University and now plays professionally in Lithuania.
The chance to come back and play in front of his hometown crowd – and perhaps inspire the younger generation along the way – held strong appeal for Owens.
“I kinda always wished I was able to see a professional athlete (growing up in Anderson),” he said. “That’s why I was thankful for Troy. He was a little older than me, but I was able to watch him and be like, ‘Hey, OK, if he’s right here, I can do it, too.’
“So, with a lot of these kids, I know some of them are wearing the No. 2 because of me in their high school seasons. Just little things like that just make all the hard work just pay off in a different way.”
Last week Owens was part of a commercial shoot at Jack’s Donuts near the Anderson University campus that included Taylor, Lawrence Central boys basketball coach and Highland graduate Phil Washington and players from Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian and the local Indiana Dominators AAU team.
Taylor is the star of the spot, but he wants the focus to be on the community.
Basketball’s always been an integral part of Anderson’s culture, and the all-star league aims to keep the sport front and center in the city’s imagination.
Jack’s Donuts – a major sponsor of the Pacers – signed up as this year’s title sponsor in part to aid that mission.
“Basketball’s been a big part of my life,” local Jack’s Donuts manager Mark Bowers said. “My daughter played basketball in high school in New Castle. Growing up (it was) always kind of a rivalry (with Anderson) back in the NCC (North Central Conference) days.
“But, yeah, basketball is great. Everybody can come and have a good time, see good basketball, see some friendships and camaraderie and just bring everyone together. It’s something we definitely want to get behind.”
Taylor envisions the Legends League continuing to grow. There will be giveaways during this year’s event, and he hopes to start a scholarship program soon.
But no matter how big the league becomes, it will never be too big for his hometown.
Anderson is at the heart of this endeavor for Taylor, and hosting the event here is his one non-negotiable rule.
“There’s gonna be a lot of energy in that gym,” Taylor said. “And I’m thankful to even have wanted to start something like this and for it to be here in Anderson. I’ve been getting calls about moving into other places. I’ve had an opportunity to put it in Gainbridge (Fieldhouse) next year, and they’re trying to provide me a lot of opportunities.
“But I feel like I don’t want to strip something else away from Anderson. I feel like growing up we got our factories stripped, the Wigwam was stripped, so this is a seed that I planted here and I’m gonna continue to grow it.”