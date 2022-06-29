ANDERSON — M-M’s Dream continued her winning ways at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino after she captured the featured event Tuesday -- the single division of the $92,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies with Sam Widger in the bike.
Stopping the timer in 1:53.1, M-M’s Dream recorded her third straight victory and remains undefeated in stakes action this season for trainer Henry Graber Jr.
Jusmakinyalook and Jordan Ross were the first to get a call through the opening quarter in :28. Luv Lorelei and Robert Taylor grabbed a pocket seat while Call Me Dani and Michael Oosting ranged up to take the lead just before the half in :56.2.
Peter Wrenn was content to sit along the rail in fourth with the heavy betting favorite, Bluebird Dove, while M-M’s Dream also waited patiently next in line. Call Me Dani continued to call the shots through the three-quarters in 1:25.1, and when the field turned for home it was going to be an all-out sprint to the wire.
Bluebird Dove tipped out to make her bid but went off-stride late in the lane. M-M’s Dream was widest and quickest of all — using a :27 closing quarter to get up in the final strides of the mile over Jusmakinyalook and Luv Lorelei.
As the 3-2 second choice, M-M’s Dream returned $5 to her backers at the betting windows. With the win, M-M’s Dream established a new lifetime best.
The daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places has now earned $93,000 in three seasonal starts. With the victory, M-M’s Dream has won nine of 11 lifetime starts and is owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stable, Hillside Stables and Frank Baldachino. M-M’s Dream was bred by Mervin Miller.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday with one division of stakes action for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings.