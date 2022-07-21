ANDERSON — M-M’s Dream turned in another dominant performance in the first of two $47,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions for 3-year-old trotting fillies at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday to go a perfect 4-for-4 this season. Jusmakinyalook and Jordan Ross turned in an impressive performance of their own to capture the second division by a length in 1:53.4.
Leaving from Post 4, M-M’s Dream went straight to the front and went uncontested through splits of :27.3, :57.2 and 1:26.3. Stopping the timer in 1:53.1, M-M’s Dream finished nearly three lengths in front of the pocket-sitting Luv Lorelei and Robert Taylor while Bluebird Dove and Peter Wrenn trotted evenly for third. Using a :26.3 closing kick, M-M’s Dream recorded her fourth straight victory and remains undefeated in stakes action this season for trainer Henry Graber Jr. As the heavy betting favorite, M-M’s Dream returned $2.60 to her backers at the betting windows. With the win, M-M’s Dream equaled her lifetime best mark.
Trained by Graber, the daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places has now earned $116,500 in four seasonal starts. M-M’s Dream has now won 10 of 12 lifetime starts and is owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stable, Hillside Stables and Frank Baldachino. M-M’s Dream was bred by Mervin Miller.
In the second division, Jusmakinyalook converted a pocket trip into a 1:53.4 score with driver Jordan Ross in the bike. Using a :27 final panel, Jusmakinyalook was able to track down the post-time favorite, Call Me Dani and Trace Tetrick, to get the win by a length.
Trained by Robert Taylor, the daughter of Pinetucky and Beldame Hanover recorded her third win of the season from nine starts. Owned by Devon Miller, Jusmakinyalook has now amassed $158,905 in lifetime purse earnings. Jusmakinyalook was bred by John R. Stoll. The victory was also one of three winners on the evening’s program for driver Ross.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday with two divisions of stakes action for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings highlighting the 14-race card.