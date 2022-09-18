ANDERSON — A week’s worth of Indiana Sire Stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park wrapped up with the 3-year-old pacing fillies stepping into the spotlight Saturday night. Two divisions of seven fillies highlighted the 14-race card, with Leg 7 of the Indiana Sire Stakes picking up right where Leg 6 left off for the sophomore fillies, with Marvelous Marshia and Best Place To Be back in the winner’s circle.
Marvelous Marshia and John De Long kicked off the stakes action in the seventh race, picking up their third victory in her last four outings. Leaving from Post 2, De Long opted to take Marvelous Marshia to the rear of the field, settling in sixth in the field of seven as Heidis Image and Joey Putnam led the field to the opening quarter in a hot :26.3. Trace Tetrick guided Need To Breathe out of the pocket for a backstretch brush to the front end at the half way point in :55.2. Need To Breathe received little time for a breather in the middle half as JJ Endofanera challenged first over on the far turn through three-quarters in 1:23.3 as Marvelous Marshia and De Long were marred in heavy traffic fifth on the rail.
As the battle unfolded at the top of the lane, De Long and Marvelous Marshia surgically began making their way through traffic, eventually splitting rivals late towards the center of the track and surging through the gap with a :27 to score the victory in 1:51.1. JK’s Rollin Baby and Michael Oosting finished a half length back in second, with Need To Breathe and Tetrick rounding out the trifecta. Marvelous Marshia returned $7 to her backers at the betting windows.
Owned by William, Patrick and Mia De Long along with Marsha Lewis-Veitia, the Roger Welch trainee has picked up five victories in 11 seasonal starts and is yet to miss the board in 2022. Bred by Marc and Maynard Bontager, the daughter of Always A Virgin out of the Sportsmaster mare Honey’s Luck has banked $122,040 on the season and $167,899 for her career.
The $49,000 second division went as the 12th race on the card where Best Place To Be extended her win streak to three in the Indiana Sire Stakes. Driver Sam Widger steered Best Place To Be into the four hole in the opening quarter as Jewel’sbewithus and Tetrick set the pace to the tune of :27. The Pace remained fast on the front as Ricky Macomber Jr. tugged the right line on the upset-minded Cats Image up the backstretch from third, surging to the front at the half in :54.3. Cats Image maintained her advantage on the far turn through three quarters in 1:23 while Best Place To Be and Widger motored into third, first up on the outside.
As the field turned for home, Best Place To Be powered to the lead, however faced heavy pressure to her inside as Jewel’sbewithus surged up the rail, as well as a hard-charging Gonna Be Good and John De Long from the backfield flying up the passing lane in the final eight. However, behind the strength of a :28 final quarter, Best Place To Be responded gamely to prevail by a head over Gonna Be Good in 1:51.3. Jewel’sbewithus and Tetrick held for the show spot.
The Mike Roth trained Best Place To Be is heating up at the right time, picking up her third straight victory and fourth of the season in 11 starts in 2022 for owners Dm Stables and William Refenacht. The homebred daughter of Always A Virgin out of the Artsplace mare Best Place has built a bankroll of $88,800 over the course of her sophomore campaign.
Racing action continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with a 14-race card Tuesday night which will also kick off Caesars Trotting Classic week.