ANDERSON -- Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., the City of Anderson Parks Department and Anderson High School have partnered to create a new junior football league for Anderson youth in the fall of 2023.
The newly formed Parks Junior Football program will be operated by AHS staff. Games will be played at AHS facilities and youth participants will interact with Anderson Parks staff, AHS coaches, AHS football student athletes, Anderson Community Schools staff and volunteer coaches.
Children in incoming Grades 3 through 6 are welcome to participate. Registration remains open throughout the summer for the season that officially begins July 24.
A $65 fee per participant covers use of equipment and uniforms.
All new top-of-the-line equipment has been ordered by City of Anderson parks director Jama Donovan in anticipation of this new program, including new pads, helmets and uniforms.
“Partnering with (Anderson) Coach (Jarrod) Pennycuff is an honor. He is an outstanding advocate for youth on and off the field, and his knowledge of the sport and leadership result in getting the best from his athletes,” Broderick said. “Under his guidance, the coaches and participants of this new league have a lot to learn from him and one another.”
“The main goal of the revitalized program is to provide our youth an opportunity within the city to learn and play the game of football,” Pennycuff said.
Pennycuff and his staff have conferred with Riddell regarding equipment and USA Football for coaching training, league management and overall football safety to develop high quality plans for the Anderson league.
Pennycuff has also engaged support from the Indianapolis Colts and Anderson native Dr. Thom Mayer, the medical director for the NFL Players Association, who have been impactful assets in providing direction and recommendations in planning the new league.
Mayer also provided a $20,000 donation to assist with the purchase of the new uniforms.
“We have been meeting and planning for this league since last season," Pennycuff said. "It has been a blessing and honor to have developed this relationship with the Parks Department and the City of Anderson. The Anderson Youth Football League would not have made this much progress without them.”
“The Indianapolis Colts have provided support through several of their Youth Football programs and initiatives,” Colts youth football manager Andy Matis said.
A free youth football camp is scheduled for July 11 and 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for athletes who have signed up for the youth football league and kids in incoming Grades 2 through 6 who are curious about football.
Currently, 80 to 85 kids have registered. Registration will be open all summer at cityofanderson.com.
“This is a great opportunity for kids to get together to refine basic football and team skills," Donovan said. "Other communities have offered football programs in the past, and we are looking forward to making ours a top contender.”