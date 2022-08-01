Former Pendleton Heights and Ball State star pitcher Chayce McDermott is on the move in the minor leagues.
The 6-foot-3 right-hander was part of a three-team deal Monday between the Houston Astros, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the Major League Baseball trade deadline.
McDermott was sent to Baltimore in the deal. Houston received Orioles first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, as the centerpiece of the trade, and right-handed pitcher Jayden Murray from Tampa Bay.
The Rays received centerfielder Jose Siri from Houston, and the Orioles also netted right-handed pitcher Seth Johnson from Tampa Bay.
McDermott was selected by the Astros in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB draft after a decorated career at Ball State.
He's 6-1 with a 5.50 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 72 innings this year at high Class A Asheville. McDermott has a 4.92 ERA with 154 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings over his minor-league career.