ANDERSON – Anderson Speedway will host feature racing in six divisions Saturday, highlighted by the return of the Midwest Modified Tour.
A field of 26 Modifieds are expected for a 50-lap feature presented by The Herald Bulletin.
Trevor Berry is the most recent race winner at Birch Run Speedway in Michigan, the only driver in 2023 to score two feature victories.
Other feature winners include Brian Nester, Blake Rowe, Tim Lahar and Kyle Purvis. Purvis won the 2022 feature race at Anderson Speedway.
Matt Dimit is the current points leader, chased by Nester and Greg Fullerton.
The racing program includes the 25th running of the Grant Fritz/Greg Dietzen Memorial for the Legends cars.
Kyle Emberton won the event last year, and Frankton driver John Robbins will look for a second victory in the biggest race of the year for the division.
The Noble Wine & Spirit Thunder Cars return to action with a 40-lap feature. Ricky Craig and Ronnie Rose have both scored two victories with Ron Phipps the most recent winner.
Both the Vintage Wrench Pro and Amateur Ford Divisions will be in action.
Anderson’s Noah Allison will look for his fifth feature win in the Pro Division.
Ricky Tharp II coming off the win in the National Crown last weekend and recorded a victory in the Amateur Division along with Adam Lee and Colson Gray.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive is back in action, with Ohio driver Alec Young winning last weekend. JD Blankenship has three wins this year, and Cody Riley has two feature victories.
Qualifying is set for 5:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.