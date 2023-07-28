Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.