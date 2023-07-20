ANDERSON — Myrll Vally turned in another dominant performance in the lone $96,500 Indiana Sires Stakes division for 3-year-old trotting fillies at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday in 1:53. With the win, Myrll Vally captured her second straight stakes victory in just her fourth start of the season.
Driven by LeWayne Miller, Myrll Vally wasted no time and was on a mission for the front from Post 5 as soon as the wings of the gate folded. Myrll Vally grabbed command just before the first quarter in :27.1 with Flo Lashomb and Kyle Wilfong benefitting from a pocket trip and Stella Rose and Michael Oosting next in line third. Myrll Vally went uncontested through middle splits of :55.2 and 1:24.1 before being joined on the outside by Naturdays and Matt Krueger. Yo Beth D and Trace Tetrick were well placed second-over but went off stride just before turning for home.
When the field turned for home, Naturdays was matching strides with Myrll Valley, but when Miller asked his mount for more, she responded with a final surge to hold off all challenges. Stella Rose continued to rally well late to get up for second while Naturdays held on for third. Sent off at odds of 5-1, Myrll Vally returned $12.40 to her backers at the betting windows.
Myrll Vally is trained by Darryl Llyons who co-owns the filly with A. Miller, L.Miller and D. Miller. The daughter of Swan For All and Myrrh has won three of 11 lifetime starts while pushing her lifetime bankroll to $133,170. Myrll Vally was bred by Steven E Mast.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Par on Thursday, with one division for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings highlighting the 14-race card.