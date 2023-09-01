ANDERSON — A new twist has been added to the annual Night of Thrills at Anderson Speedway.
Speedway officials have announced on Carter Express Night of Thrills presented by the Uranus Fudge Factory a Grocery Getter Enduro race.
The race will pay $1,000 to win with competitors competing in traditional cars, SUVs or mini-vans.
The Vintage Wrench Ford Division drivers will compete in a traditional Figure-8 race. Michael Phipps captured the Figure-8 race on July 4.
A mattress race will take place with the drivers being required to hold a mattress on the roof of their race cars for six laps. The loss of a mattress disqualifies the participant.
The always popular Prairie Farms Trailer Figure-8 race will conclude the night’s activities with entries limited to 20 drivers.
A roll over contest will also take place as part of the Night of Thrills.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.