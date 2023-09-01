LOGO19 Anderson Speedway.jpg

ANDERSON — A new twist has been added to the annual Night of Thrills at Anderson Speedway.

Speedway officials have announced on Carter Express Night of Thrills presented by the Uranus Fudge Factory a Grocery Getter Enduro race.

The race will pay $1,000 to win with competitors competing in traditional cars, SUVs or mini-vans.

The Vintage Wrench Ford Division drivers will compete in a traditional Figure-8 race. Michael Phipps captured the Figure-8 race on July 4.

A mattress race will take place with the drivers being required to hold a mattress on the roof of their race cars for six laps. The loss of a mattress disqualifies the participant.

The always popular Prairie Farms Trailer Figure-8 race will conclude the night’s activities with entries limited to 20 drivers.

A roll over contest will also take place as part of the Night of Thrills.

Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-12 and free for all kids 5 and under.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video