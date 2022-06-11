ANDERSON — After opening their stakes season in impressive fashion last week, the Hoosier state’s top 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings were back in action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday as two $50,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes were featured on the 13-race card.
In the opening division, Soaring Now utilized an impressive late closing kick to track down his rivals late in the lane to score by a length in 1:50.1. With Andy Shetler in the bike, Soaring Now notched the first win of his 3-year-old campaign.
Leaving from the coveted rail position, Soaring Now protected his position to get the first call through the opening quarter in :26.1. Oneshotatthetitle and Lewayne Miller were unable to find a spot along the rail and ranged up to take command and lead through middle fractions of :54.1 and 1:23.
As the field reached the three-quarters, the heavily favored Fulfullnmydestiny and James Yoder were on the front. Soaring Now had to navigate through some traffic but powered home once he found late racing room to get the win by a length over Big Law and Sam Widger. Lucks On Time and Brandon Bates also rallied well late for third. Sent off as the publics’ second choice, Soaring Now returned $5.20 to his backers at the betting windows.
Owned by James Miller, the son of JK Endofanera and Sunflower recorded his fourth lifetime victory and first win of this 3-year-old campaign for trainer Aaron Stutzman. With a lifetime bankroll of $74,500, Soaring Now was bred by Luckiana Farms of Indiana. The 1:50.1 time established a new lifetime best for Soaring Now.
In the second division, it was JK Victory who backed up his win last week with another impressive, front-stepping victory. With Trace Tetrick in the bike, JK Victory fended off all challengers to get the win by a half of a length in 1:49.3.
Tetrick wasted no time and sent JK Victory away from the gate firing. The heavily favored Ponda Warrior and Jimmy Whitmore were content to sit in the pocket while JK Victory rattled off fractions of :26.3, :54.3 and 1:22.4. As the field turned for home, Ponda Warrior tipped from the pocket, but JK Victory wasn’t finished. Using a :26.4 final panel, JK Victory kept all challengers at bay to get the win. Ponda Warrior was forced to settle for second place while Rip Wheeler charged home for third. JK Victory paid $7.40 for the win.
Trained by Ron Burke, the gelded son of JK Endofanera and GT Miss Royal recorded his second win of the season and third lifetime victory. JK Victory pushed his lifetime bankroll over the $100,000 mark for owners 3 Brothers Stable and Caviart Farms. JK Victory was bred by Victory Hill Farm and is a half brother to Indiana’s standout open pacer, Little Rocket Man.