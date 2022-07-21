ANDERSON — The Indiana Sires Stakes season pressed on at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday as two $48,000 divisions for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings highlighted the 14-race card. The sophomore trotters have completed the fourth preliminary round of their eight-round series.
Ponda Adventure continued to assert his divisional dominance as he was an open length winner in his split of the stakes action and extended his win streak to five in the process. With regular pilot Trace Tetrick in the bike, Ponda Adventure utilized his customary gate-to-wire tactics to score by open lengths in 1:52.4. With the win, Ponda Adventure remains undefeated in five starts this season and equaled his lifetime best mark.
Ponda Adventure has now amassed $402,218 in lifetime purse earnings for his ownership connections of Engel Stable, L A Willinger and J D Graham. The gelded son of Swan For All and Wildflower was bred by Pond-A-Acres. Ponda Adventure’s victory was one of three training wins on the evening for trainer Erv Miller and one of four driving victories for Tetrick.
One of Tetrick’s other victories on the program was in the first division of the stakes action with trainer Tyler George’s Adamsville Road. Utilizing similar tactics, Adamsville Road went gate to wire in 1:53.1. Utilizing a :27.2 final quarter, Adamsville Road held off a late surge from Iwontbackdown As and John DeLong. Adamsville Road recorded his fourth win of the season and established a new lifetime best.
The son of Swan For All and She Wore Red has now won five of 15 lifetime starts while pushing his lifetime bankroll to $73,709. Adamsville Road is owned in partnership by Mel Rose Stable and Joe D Nesselroad and was bred by Joyce McClelland.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with one $97,500 division for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighting the 14-race card.