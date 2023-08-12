ANDERSON -- The fans lined up along the fence expecting a show in the $310,000 Dan Patch Stakes on Friday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, and that’s exactly what Ponda Warrior provided as he came from the clouds at 17-1 to capture the 30th edition of the event over Charlie May and Abuckabett Hanover in 1:48.
“I have believed in this horse since Day 1,” trainer Jay Hochstetler said after the victory. “He is such a special animal to me. Winning this race with this horse, which I picked out at the sale, is what dreams are made of. It’s just absolutely incredible. This is what I’ve always dreamed about.”
The only horse to ever leave from the trailing Post 11 in this race, Ponda Warrior and his pilot, Kyle Wilfong, were content to settle in eighth as Lou’s Pearlman (David Miller) immediately took the lead with a first quarter in :26.1. Abuckabett Hanover and Scott Zeron, however, had other plans and went to the front prior to the half-mile marker. The duo established fractions of :53.1 for the half-mile and 1:20.3 for three-quarters.
As the field turned for home, Charlie May and Brett Miller had moved into second to launch their bid with Ponda Warrior in fifth. As Charlie May and Abuckabett Hanover dueled in the stretch, Ponda Warrior came fourth over with a :25.4 final panel to soar by his rivals and become just the second Indiana-sired horse to win the Dan Patch trophy.
“At the top of the stretch, I was just hoping for a check, but he just kept picking up horses,” Hochstetler continued. “He just loves to race, and he loves to chase horses.”
Owned by his trainer, Finkelberg Racing LLC and South of the Tracks Racing Inc., Ponda Warrior is by Rockin Image and out of Sweetnsinful. The 4-year-old stallion’s triumph gave Hochstetler and Wilfong their first win in the Dan Patch in their first appearance. He also is the first locally based horse to ever win this event.
“I can’t put it into words,” Wilfong said. “It was the greatest win of my life. Even though he only raced once this year because he had some bad luck, he raced huge. We knew going into this we had a good chance.”
Ponda Warrior established a new lifetime mark and paid $36.60 to win. He improved his record to 29-11-6-3 and boosted his bankroll to $642,475. Ponda Warrrior is undefeated in two starts this season. With the victory, Ponda Warrior received an automatic nomination to the 2023 edition of the $175,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby slated for Sept. 22 at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
The race proved to be the perfect ending to a sensational evening of harness racing in front of a packed house for the 29th edition of Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s premier harness racing event. The evening’s 15-race card produced a Dan Patch record handle of $1,611,944, besting the total handle of $1,568,105 from 2022.
Live racing continues at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Saturday with a 12-race card with a 7 p.m. first post.