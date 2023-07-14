ANDERSON — Queen’s Reign used a strong stretch rally to pull the 46-1 upset in the featured event, the $96,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies, at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday. Skillfully driven by Peter Wrenn, Queen’s Reign left alertly and then charged home to score in 1:49.2, recording a new lifetime mark by nearly three seconds.
Wrenn sent Queen’s Reign away from the gate firing but yielded the lead to heavily favored Rollin Rosie and Trace Tetrick through the opening quarter in :26.1. It’s Corona Time and Ricky Macomber Jr. grabbed a pocket seat while Queen’s Reign sat third. Rollin Rosie pressed on and went uncontested as she clicked off fractions of :53.4 and 1:21.3.
When the field turned for home, Rollin Rosie was still on top but bracing for the calvary charge to the wire. Just as Rollin Rosie began to tire on the front, Queen’s Reign was winding up along the rail. Using a :27.1 closing quarter, Wrenn steered Queen’s Reign up the passing lane, and she found a :27.1 closing kick to get the win by nearly two lengths over a hard-charging Sleazy Mama and Michael Oosting. Rollin Rosie dug in gamely and held on for third. Dismissed at odds of 46-1, Queen’s Reign returned $94.20 at the betting windows.
Trained by Ernie Gaskin, Queen’s Reign recorded her second win of the season from five starts. The homebred daughter of JK Endofanera and Queen’s Gold is owned by Watermark Farm LLC. With the victory, Queen’s Reign pushed her lifetime bankroll to $237,460 for her connections.
Live racing action returns to Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday with a 12-race card that will feature two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings.