ANDERSON — Despite being fixtures at the Community Hospital Anderson Tennis Classic over the years, Frankton girls tennis coach Alexys Rastetter and recent Shenandoah graduate Morgan Nation had never played one another and never even hit with each other.
That changed Wednesday when the two faced off for the Women’s A Singles championship at the 41st annual Classic, and it was Rastetter who controlled the match and took a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
The difference in this match was the service games. Rastetter was far more proficient — particularly on first serves — than was Nation, but both were impressed with their opponent.
“I was actually pretty nervous because I knew she went undefeated this year in doubles, and I’d seen her during the season because my girls played her,” Rastetter said. “Her serve is phenomenal. Her volleys are great. I didn’t know what to expect, honestly.”
“She did really well,” Nation said. “All of her shots were super good, and I just couldn’t hit anything back. She was definitely beating me there, and her serves were really, really good as well. She just overall played a better game than I did today.”
An undefeated season is something the two women have in common. Rastetter pulled it off as a junior at Frankton in 2013 while Nation did so this year along with Sophia Wilkinson for Shenandoah’s No. 1 doubles team.
They also play in multiple divisions of the Classic each year. Rastetter is also playing Women’s B Doubles and Mixed A Doubles, while Nation’s week of play will conclude in Friday’s Women’s A Doubles finals — where she is paired with Wilkinson.
Both women said the Classic is a highly anticipated event on their calendars.
“It’s just a fun local tournament that a lot of my friends play at,” Rastetter said. “It’s always good competition, and I don’t ever get to play unless it’s USTA or here. It’s just fun.”
“I’ve loved playing here, and this is definitely the tournament I look forward to every summer to play in and work,” Nation said. “It’s always fun, and all the people are super sweet, and I love playing with everyone.”
It will serve Nation well to be comfortable on the Anderson University courts as her tennis career will continue next season for the Ravens, where her older brother Seth — also competing in multiple divisions this week — now plays.
“I’m really excited to play here,” she said. “I don’t have a ton of expectations, just because I don’t know how it’s going to be. I mean, I’ve seen my brother play here, but it’s always different. I’m excited to play, and hopefully we’ll do well.”
Next spring could be a challenging one for Rastetter as 2021 saw a strong graduating class leave just a handful of players set to return in 2022.
“Hopefully, some people will come out because I need some girls,” she said. “I’m glad that we did so good this year, but I’m gonna miss them. I don’t know that I’ll ever have another team like that.”
The tournament continues through Saturday at Anderson University.
