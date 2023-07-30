ANDERSON -- For the third time in his career, John Robbins won the Grant Fritz/Mark Dietzen Memorial race Saturday at Anderson Speedway.
The 27th edition of the race to honor the two former competitors is the biggest race of the year for the Legends Division.
Robbins is a former racing teammate of Dietzen.
During qualifying on The Herald Bulletin night, Robbins set a track record by turning a lap at 66.1 mph.
Starting from the pole position, Robbins led all 30 laps but was challenged over the closing six circuits by Sam Johnson and Tony Paquette.
Robbins opened up a comfortable lead at the start of the race that was wiped out by a caution flag resulting from a spin by Eddie Fosnight on the 10th circuit.
Johnson stayed glued to Robbins' rear bumper and challenged during two restarts for debris on the track and a tangle between the cars of Zachary Brady and Mark Murello with 10 laps remaining.
On the restart, Johnson tried to use the over-and-under pass move to take the lead and had one final chance when the race was red-flagged on Lap 24 after Fornight barrel rolled through Turn 2.
At the finish, it was Robbins winning by .1 of a second over Johnson with Paquette, Ashton Murello and Kristen Hammer rounding out the top five.
“I thought he was going to get me,” Robbins said of Johnson in the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane. “It was a fast car tonight, but I had to be because Sam (Johnson) was coming.”
Robbins said winning the race means a great deal to him.
“It's a big deal,” he said. “Everybody knows that Mark was my teammate for the longest time. It's not a big race to a lot of people, but it's a big race for me.”
Michigan driver Buddy Gray made the seven-hour trip to Anderson pay off by winning the 50-lap Midwest Modified Tour feature.
A strong field of 27 cars were on hand with Gray starting on the outside of the front row after the inversion and redraw.
Gray jumped into the lead at the start and was chased the entire distance by Bubba Smith and Brian Nester.
The race was only slowed twice by the caution flag for a spin by Greg Fullarton and when the fifth- and sixth-place cars of Jeremy Cooper and Kale Asztalos got together on the back straight.
Gray never surrendered the preferred racing line in the low groove at Anderson, and Smith was not able to power around on the outside.
At the checkered flag, Gray won by 1.5 seconds after pulling away from the field in the closing laps.
“We've been struggling this year and working hard on the car,” Gray said. “It feels good to finally win one against these guys.”
Gray said he was at Anderson Speedway once before in his career and didn't finish that race.
“When you know the field is this tight, you can't make mistakes,” he said of the 21 cars in the field that qualified within one second of each other. “I just told myself, 'Don't make mistakes.'”