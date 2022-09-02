ANDERSON — Indiana Sires Stakes action continued at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday with two $68,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing fillies featured on the 14-race card. The fillies were squaring off in the fourth round of their six-round series.
After posting an impressive debut in Indiana Sires Stakes action last week, Rollin Rosie was back in the spotlight after posting another impressive victory. With driver Jordan Ross in the bike, Rollin Rosie stopped the timer in 1:51 to establish a new lifetime best.
Leaving from Post 6, Rollin Rosie wasted no time and went straight to the front to dictate early fractions of 27 seconds and 55 seconds. Reaching the three-quarters in 1:24, Rollin Rosie was joined on the outside by Jks Lucky Lou and Trace Tetrick, and the top pair paced away from the rest of the field. Using a :27 final quarter, Rollin Rosie was able to fend off Jks Lucky Lou and Plan To Tell and Jimmy Whittemore to get the win by nearly five lengths. Sent off as the 3-5 favorite, Rollin Rosie returned $3.20 to her backers at the betting windows.
Trained by Tyler George, Rollin Rosie remains undefeated in four starts this season. The daughter of JK Endofanera and Rock N Roll Baby is owned in partnership by Scp Stables, Tyler George and Gregory Samples. With the victory, Rollin Rosie pushed her lifetime bankroll to $111,000.
In the first division, Queen’s Reign and Michael Oosting pulled the 9-1 upset to score in 1:53. After leaving alertly to get position, Oosting found late racing room up the inside, and Queen’s Reign used a :27 final quarter and dug in gamely to track down the post-time favorite Beauty N Grace and Atlee Bender to get the win by a head. Fortunada and John DeLong rounded out the trifecta. Queen’s Reign returned $21 at the betting windows for the win. It was a maiden breaking victory for the Ernie Gaskin trainee.
With the victory, the homebred daughter of JK Endofanera and Queen’s Gold pushed her lifetime earnings to $62,250. Queen’s Reign is owned by Watermark Farms LLC.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with two divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for the 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings.