ANDERSON — Rollin Rosie made her Indiana Sires Stakes debut a winning one as she captured the lone $134,000 Indiana Sires Stakes division for 2-year-old pacing fillies on Thursday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.
With driver Jordan Ross in the bike, Rollin Rosie stopped the timer in 1:51.3 to establish a new lifetime best and give Ross the biggest win of his young driving career.
Leaving from Post 6 in the field of 10, Ross sent Rollin Rosie away from the gate for position but yielded the lead to Polks Image and Peter Wrenn through the opening quarter in :26.4. Rollin Rosie was content with a pocket trip, and when the field reached the second station in :55, Trace Tetrick had his undefeated filly, JKs Lucky Lou, on the front.
Turning for home, JKs Lucky Lou was still calling the shots, but Beauty N Grace and Atlee Bender were applying pressure from first-over. With the top pair battling it out, Ross was able to find late racing room, and Rollin Rosie responded with a :27.3 final quarter to track down JKs Lucky Lou and Beauty N Grace.
Rollin Rosie finished three lengths in front of Beauty N Grace while Jks Lucky Lou held on for third. Rollin Rosie returned $17 to her backers at the betting window for the slight upset.
Trained by Tyler George, Rollin Rosie remains undefeated in three starts this season. The daughter of JK Endofanera and Rock N Roll Baby is owned in partnership by Scp Stables, Tyler George and Gregory Samples. With the victory, Rollin Rosie pushed her lifetime bankroll to $76,500.
“I didn’t give Jordan any instructions before the race,” George said after the victory. “I told him that she is a nice filly, but don’t get her too excited and do whatever you think is best. He did a nice job with her, and she raced great.”
The $134,000 event marked the biggest purse win of Ross' young driving career. Ross is currently among the top 15 drivers at Harrah's Hoosier Park in 2022 with 25 wins on the season.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will return to Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday with two $68,000 divisions for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings. The 14-race card also features a $22,000 Open Pace.