TERRE HAUTE — Area middle school athletes competed in the state finals Saturday alongside 56 schools, and Marshawn Sales of Highland and Anya Zoeller from Pendleton Heights claimed state championships.
Sales took first in the finals of the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.67 seconds and was joined on the podium by his Scots teammate Trenton Coles, who finished in 11.87 for third place.
Zoeller was the winner of the girls 2,400 with a time of 8:07.97 and also helped the PHMS 3,200 relay team grab sixth place in 10:38.92. She was joined on the team by Madison March, Josephine Bell and Sadie Rauh.
Highland also took third place in the boys 400 relay finals and was sixth in the overall boys team standings.
Tywaine Fuller from Anderson Prep grabbed a podium finish for the Jets with a fourth-place run in the 200-meter hurdles with a time of 27.37.