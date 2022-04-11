INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a dream extended weekend for Cody Rudy.
On Saturday, he married former Ball State volleyball player and new Alexandria volleyball coach Sydnee VanBeek.
On Monday, he took another step toward his professional goal as one of 47 players invited to the Indianapolis Colts’ local pro day.
“It’s definitely something I’ve always dreamed about,” Rudy said after the workout inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Didn’t realize how much of a reality it could be until the last couple years, but just real excited for this opportunity today. Real happy to be here.”
Rudy looked like a natural on the field during the 90-minute workout, catching passes from former Ball State teammate Drew Plitt and smoothly running downfield.
He did some side work with Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery but didn’t get to talk specifics with any members of the coaching staff.
“There’s more just kind of see what you can do right now,” Rudy said. “And then hopefully we can hear something here around draft time and after the draft and get into a camp, whether it’s Indianapolis or anywhere. Today was just really to showcase what you can do, and they wanted to see how well you moved and how well you can play the game.”
A three-time THB Sports Defensive Football Athlete of the Year at Shenandoah, Rudy already has overcome the odds multiple times during his football life.
It started by earning a spot as a walk-on at Ball State, defying critics who believed he was too small to play Division I football. He switched from linebacker to fullback with the Cardinals and eventually earned a scholarship and a starting role while helping to win the first bowl game in program history.
Fullback is a dying position in the modern game, adding to the odds stacked against Rudy as he attempts to transition to the professional ranks. But he’s never been one to back down from a challenge.
He was awarded a scholarship at Ball State less than three months after suffering a single wound to his back during an accidental shooting outside a church in May 2018. He went on to catch 30 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown over the next three seasons for the Cardinals.
The NFL came onto his radar before his redshirt senior season in 2020, around the time his former roommate and close friend Danny Pinter was drafted by the Colts as an offensive lineman.
In addition to Plitt, Rudy was surrounded by five of his former teammates during Monday’s pro day. He’s been driving into Muncie every day from his new home in Alexandria to work out with former Cardinals punter Nathan Snyder – another pro day participant – and he’s had no shortage of sources to turn to for advice on playing at the next level.
“Everybody talks about Danny Pinter at Ball State now, but having him as a real close friend of mine – I’ve been talking to him in the last few days, few weeks,” Rudy said. “Really stay in pretty good contact with him, and he’s always had good words of advice for anything – whether it’s college football, pro football. And then at the same time I think there’s eight or nine of us here today that I graduated with and played multiple years at Ball State with.
“So good group of dudes, a lot of talented guys that I’ve played with. It’s just a real good support system to have.”
Rudy, of course, is uncertain what the immediate future will hold.
His agent has been in touch with a couple of different teams, and the primary goal for now is to earn an invitation to training camp somewhere this summer. If that doesn’t work out, Rudy might consider interest from other leagues outside the NFL.
Until then, he’s staying in shape and doing everything possible to earn an opportunity at the game’s highest level. He’s repeatedly proven throughout his career, one opportunity is all he needs.
“I’m trying to keep everything forward, trying to keep everything ahead till I know that this football journey of mine is shut for sure,” Rudy said. “Until that day comes, I’m just gonna keep looking forward, and I want to play as long as I can. Somebody’s gonna have to tell me I’m done playing. I’m not gonna give it up.
“I have enjoyed my football career since my times at Shenandoah and walking on at Ball State. It’s been awesome. Great memories, met a lot of great guys, great friends, memories that’ll last forever. But for right now, I’m just keeping everything forward and keep trying to go.”