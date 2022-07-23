ANDERSON — After an impressive 1:48.3 victory in his last start, Soaring Now was back in the Harrah’s Hoosier Park winner’s circle Friday after capturing the lone $97,000 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings on the card. Driven by Andy Shetler, Soaring Now stopped the timer in 1:48.1 to record his second straight victory against stakes company and establish a new lifetime best in the process. The 1:48.1 final time is the second-fastest mile of the 2022 season at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.
Leaving from the rail, Shetler sent Soaring Now away from the gate firing to protect his position. Driver Trace Tetrick had JK Victory pointed to the front from Post 9, and Ponda Warrior and Jimmy Whittemore also wanted a shot at the early lead. Ponda Warrior won the early battle for position and led the field through snappy first-half fractions of :25.2 and :53.1 while JK Victory opted for a pocket trip and Soaring Now sat third.
Unable to find a spot along the rail, Rip Wheeler and Brandon Bates pressed on to the lead and were applying pressure from first-over through the three-quarters in 1:21.4. Ponda Warrior was able to fend off Rip Wheeler, but the rest of the field was closing in. JK Victory dipped down to the inside to make his bid at the leader while Soaring Now tipped outside from third. Using a :25.3 final quarter, Soaring Now surged past JK Victory and held off a late charge from The Longest Yard and Michael Oosting to get the win. Soaring Now returned $8.80 to his backers at the betting windows.
Owned by James Miller, the son of JK Endofanera and Sunflower recorded his sixth lifetime victory for trainer Aaron Stutzman. With the victory, Soaring Now has won three of seven starts this season and pushed his lifetime bankroll to $154,300. The sophomore colt was bred by Luckiana Farms of Indiana.