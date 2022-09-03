ANDERSON — Indiana Sire Stakes continued at Harrah’s Hoosier Park with two $69,500 divisions for 2-year-old pacing colts and geldings highlighting the 14-race Friday night card.
It was Round 4 of six for the freshman pacers as they compete to earn points for the Indiana Sire Stakes Super Finals as part of the Hoosier Champions card Oct. 14.
The first division of Indiana Sire Stakes action served as the evening’s sixth race, where Hetolditlikeitwas returned to his winning ways. Leaving from Post 10, Peter Wrenn and Hetolditlikeitwas got away mid-pack in sixth as Art It Is and Brandon Bates emerged from an early speed duel through an opening quarter of 26 seconds.
Art It Is got a mild breather to the half in 54:4 before Trace Tetrick sent along heavily favored J B Gram first over to engage the leader. J B Gram cleared to the lead by two lengths on the turn and led at three quarters in 1:23.2 as Wrenn moved Hetolditlikeitwas to the outside third over with six lengths to make up on the leader.
In the stretch, Hetolditlikewas unleashed a ferocious 26.4 rally to nip J B Gram at the line by a half-length in 1:51.2 at odds of 5-1. David Allen Whoa and Joey Putnam staged a late rally from the backfield for third, with Art It Is holding for fourth to complete a Tellitlikeitis superfecta in the first division. Hetolditlikeitwas returned $12.20 for his backers at the mutuel windows.
Trained and co-owned by Alvin Miller along with Twila Harts, it was the third win in eight lifetime starts for the gelding, who boasts a bankroll of $86,795 following the victory. Bred by Indiana’s leading breeder, Victory Hill Farm, the 1:51. 2 effort was a lifetime best for the gelded son of Tellitlikeitis out of the stakes winning mare, Fancy Desire.
Trainer Erv Miller remained hot with one of his three training victories on the night coming with 2022 Fox Stake champion Coach Stefanos turning in a lifetime best effort of his own in the 11th race and second Indiana Sire Stakes division.
Leaving from Post 6, Tetrick put Coach Stefanos into play in the early stages, landing in the third position as Bates and Joker Rockwell opened the proceedings with a 27.2 opening quarter. Tetrick gave Coach Stefanos his cue up the backstretch, taking command through a half of 55.2 before leading to three-quarters in 1:23 two lengths up on his rivals.
In the lane, Coach Stefanos fended off a surging Joker Rockwell with a gritty 27.2 final quarter to score the victory a half-length in front on the wire in 1:50.2. Why Not Now and LeWayne Miller rallied up the rail at odds of 68-1 to round out the trifecta. Scoring as the 5-2 second choice, Coach Stefanos returned $7.60 at the betting windows.
With the victory, Coach Stefanos pushed his bankroll into six figures, banking $128,835 for owners Kenneth Duffy, D & M Trading Ii LLC and John Stefanos. Bred by Victory Hill Farms, it was the fifth win in seven career starts for the Tellitlikeitis gelding out of the Rocknroll Hanover mare, Watch N Be Watched.
Racing action continues Saturday with a special early post time of 4 p.m. due to the Terry Fator concert following live racing. Harrah’s Hoosier Park will also host a special Labor Day card Monday featuring all four divisions of 3-year-olds in Indiana Sire Stakes action along with family fun entertainment. First post for the Labor Day card is 6:15 p.m.