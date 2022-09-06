ANDERSON — Indiana’s top 3-year-old trotters and pacers were back in action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as the track played host to a special Labor Day card of live racing Monday.
Six divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes were featured on the 14-race card. Three-year-old trotting sensations Ponda Adventure and M-M’s Dream both extended their win streaks to remain undefeated this season.
With an eight-race win streak on the line, Ponda Adventure looked every bit the part of a 1-5 favorite as he went gate-to-wire in the first $48,000 Indiana Sires Stakes division for 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings. With regular pilot Trace Tetrick in the bike, Ponda Adventure went to the front and then simply coasted to the finish line to stop the timer in 1:53.
Trained by Erv Miller, Ponda Adventure notched his ninth win of the season from nine outs. Owned by Engel Stable, L.A. Willinger and J.D. Graham, the gelded son of Swan For All and Wildflower pushed his seasonal earnings over the $200,000 mark with the victory. Ponda Adventure has now won 17 of 19 lifetime starts and $477,912 in lifetime purse earnings.
In the second division for the 3-year-old trotting colts, it was Dover In Motion and Ricky Macomber Jr. who returned to the winner’s circle and delivered as the heavy favorite. Dover In Motion moved to the lead down the backside and never looked back -- en route to a 1:53.4 victory. Sent off as the heavy betting favorite, Dover In Motion was a five-length winner over Adamsville Road and Tetrick.
Trained by Jamie Macomber, the son of Dover Dan and Keystone Sadie has now won 10 of 17 lifetime starts. It was the second win of the season for Dover In Motion.
Not to be outdone by male counterparts, M-M’s Dream turned in an impressive performance of her own to capture the $92,500 Indiana Sires Stakes for 3-year-old trotting fillies in 1:53.1. Opting for a trip off the pace this week, M-M’s Dream found a :27 final quarter to get up in the final strides and put a nose in front of the hard-charging Fleurie and Michael Oosting.
With the victory, the daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places has won seven of seven starts this season and 13 of 15 lifetime starts. M-M’s Dream is trained by Henry Graber Jr. and owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stables, Frank Baldachino and Hillside Stables.
In the $97,000 3-year-old pacing colt division of the stakes action, it was Rip Wheeler and Brandon Bates who followed suit and extended a win streak of their own. Scoring his third straight victory, Rip Wheeler used a :25.1 closing quarter to track down Sure Thing Herman and Atlee Bender to get the win. Soaring Now and Joey Putnam also rallied well late but were forced to settle for second-place honors.
Trained by Walter Haynes Jr., the gelded son of Rockin Image and Novascotia Haover recorded his seventh win from 16 starts this season. Owned in partnership by Jeff Fought Racing and David Fought, Rip Wheeler has won seven of 18 lifetime starts while earning $186,749.
The 3-year-old pacing fillies rounded out the stakes action on the card, and it was Best Place To Be and Marvelous Marshia who found the winner’s circle in their respective divisions. Best Place To Be left alertly from Post 9 and held off all challengers to win in 1:51. With driver Sam Widger in the sulky, Best Place To Be was a near two-length winner over JJ Endofanera and Tetrick.
Trained by Mike Roth, Best Place To Be has won three of 10 seasonal starts. The daughter of Always A Virgin and Best Place is owned in partnership by William Rufenacht and Dm Stables LLC.
The biggest upset of the evening came when Marvelous Marshia and John DeLong captured the second division for 3-year-old pacing fillies. Using a very well-timed rally, Marvelous Marshia tracked down the heavily favored JK’s Rollin Baby and Oosting late in the lane to score in 1:50.2.
Trained by Roger Welch, the daughter of Always A Virgin and Honey’s Luck recorded her fourth win of the season from 10 trips behind the gate. Owned in partnership by W. DeLong, W. DeLong, M. DeLong and M. Lewis -Veitia, Marvelous Marshia has won seven of 20 lifetime starts.
Live racing will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday with a 14-race card. With a daily post time of 6:15 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Dec. 10.