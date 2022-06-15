ANDERSON — Indiana-sired 3-year-old trotting fillies were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday as the 13-race card was highlighted by two $47,500 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions for the sophomore trotters.
M-M’s Dream and Sam Widger were the first the find the winner’s circle in the opening division of the stakes action.
Stopping the timer in 1:53.4, M-M’s Dream trotted strong to the wire to fend off the pocket-sitting Luv Lorelei and get the win by a length. Luv Lorelei and Robert Taylor finished second while Swan Trixie and Peter Wrenn also rallied well for third.
Sent off as the heavy betting favorite, M-M’s Dream returned $3.00 to her backers at the betting windows. With the win, M-M’s Dream established a new lifetime best and is now 2-for-2 this season.
Trained by Henry Graber, the daughter of Swan For All and Trading Places has now earned $315,462 in lifetime purses while winning eight of 10 lifetime starts. M-M’s Dream is owned in partnership by Eleven Star Stable, Hillside Stables and Frank Baldachino and was bred by Mervin J. Miller.
In the second division, Bluebird Dove also continued her winning ways and delivered as the heavy 1-5 favorite.
With Peter Wrenn in the bike, Bluebird Dove kicked home with a :26.4 closing quarter to track down the pace-setting Call Me Dani and Widger to get the win by nearly two lengths.
Bluebird Dove stopped the timer in 1:52.3 and established a new lifetime best in the process. Jusmakinyalook and Jordan Ross rallied well for second while Call Me Dani held on for third. As the heavy betting favorite, Bluebird Dove returned $2.60 at the betting windows.
Trained by Melanie Wrenn, Bluebird Dove has now won three of six lifetime starts. The daughter of Swan For All and Goosebump Hanover pushed her lifetime bankroll to $62,200 for owners L&L Devisser LLC and David McDuffee. Bluebird Dove was bred by Daryl Miller.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Wednesday with two divisions of stakes action for the 3-year-old trotting colts and geldings.